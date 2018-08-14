GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Independence Day India | News18.com
This Video of ITBP Jawans Carrying a Pregnant Woman for 5 Kms is Winning The Internet

The ITBP jawans of the 41st battalion carried a pregnant woman on a stretcher for 5 kms. Their video has been garnering praises on social media.

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2018, 7:49 PM IST
This Video of ITBP Jawans Carrying a Pregnant Woman for 5 Kms is Winning The Internet
(Image: Twitter/@ITBP_official)
The jawans from the 41st Battalion of the Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) set a new example of courage and humanity this Sunday when they carried a pregnant woman on a stretcher to a hospital that was five kilometers away from her village in Chhattisgarh.

The 30-year-old woman, identified as Sahdai of Hadeli village in Kondagaon district, approached the ITBP Coy Operating Base (COB) after learning that heavy rains and water logging were preventing the ambulance from reaching her residence.

The woman was then carried by ITBP Post Commander AC Laxmikani and his men on a stretcher for five kilometers, after which an ambulance was called and the woman was immediately admitted to a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Mardapal.

Surinder Khatri, ITBP Commandant of 41st Battalion of Kondagaon told ANI, "As part of the WHAM (Winning, Hearts, and Minds) project in Anti-Naxal Operation (ANO), ITBP jawans of 41st Battalion Kondagaon troopers are also addressing the health care of the people located in extreme remote tribal areas where PHC are not available."

The video which was uploaded on ITBP’s Twitter handle has been at the receiving end of a heap of congratulatory messages, with people praising the men of the hour while also commenting on the impending need of a better infrastructure in the remote areas of the country.





















