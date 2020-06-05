This Video of Monkey Holding on a Tree Even as Leopard Shakes it is All About 'Survival of the Fittest'

A video of a monkey holding onto a tree branch while a leopard is shaking it is doing rounds on social media. The video is sure to leave you stunned for the monkey's sheer determination.

The video has been shared by Indian Forest Official Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

The official wrote, “Size, strength & reputations takes a back seat many times in Nature..Rarely seen, leopard trying to shake the monkey from tree for food. Monkey holds on It’s better than monkey defending itself from king cobra that I had posted earlier.”

Size, strength & reputations takes a back seat many times in Nature..



Rarely seen, leopard trying to shake the monkey from tree for food. Monkey holds on🙏



It’s better than monkey defending itself from king cobra that I had posted earlier. pic.twitter.com/EjyMshPNwg — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 5, 2020

Till now, the video has been viewed over 9,000 times and has been liked by around 900 users.

Reacting to the rarely seen sight, a person wrote, “Nature's own way to depict the survival. Thrilling to watch…..”





For another person, it seemed to be a revelation that leopards eat monkeys. He said, “I always thought lion, tiger and leopard don't eat monkey’s!”

Nature's own way to depict the survival .

Thrilling to watch..... — Ritu (@utir_19) June 5, 2020





Some other reactions on the post included:

Astonishing! — Kaustubh Mazumdar (@kausmazum) June 5, 2020

Wow! Here's a new order of no hierarchy! — ashagkumar (@AshaGKumar1) June 5, 2020

Nature surprises us many times — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) June 5, 2020

However, the video was recorded in 2013. The clip has been shared by a page named Ranger Diaries on YouTube.





According to a report published in NDTV, the video was shot in South Africa’s Sabi Sands Game Reserve.