English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Video of Sachin Tendulkar's Meteoric Rise in ODI Proves Why He's GOAT
Sachin Tendulkar, who shattered numerous records in the game of cricket, still remains the batsman with most ODI runs, even seven years after his retirement from the format.
Photo posted by Sachin Tendulkar / Instagram.
Loading...
"Sachin Sachin..."
Cricket fans in India ditched their schools, colleges, and even offices and sat glued in front of their television sets every time Sachin Tendulkar came out to bat in the Indian jersey.
The little master, who dedicated more than two decades of his life to the sport of cricket, smashed every record in the book.
In 2012, Tendulkar became the first player to score 100 international tons besides being miles ahead in terms of runs scored in Tests and ODIs. He was also the first player to break the double-hundred barrier in ODIs in 2008 when he achieved the unthinkable in Gwalior against South Africa.
Tendulkar bid goodbye to the ODI cricket in 2012 playing against Pakistan, the same nation he faced in his debut match back in 1989.
463 ODI matches, 49 hundreds, 96 half-centuries. Even seven years after his retirement from One Day Internationals, Tendulkar still holds the record of most runs scored by a player: 18426 runs.
Tracing his remarkable journey with other cricket greats, a Facebook page "India in Pixels," recently compiled a list of top 15 International cricketers ranked by total ODI runs from 1971 to 2019.
The fascinating video shows the rise of several batting legends such as Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardene, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Jacques Kallis, Brian Lara, Saeed Anwar, Stephen Fleming.
But when Tendulkar arrives at the scene in 1989, rankings shift drastically. That's Sachin for you.
The video later went viral after a page "CricRevolution," shared the same on Facebook.
Here are some stats for you:
Tendulkar also has the most Test runs to his name: 15921, consisting of 51 tons and 68 half-centuries.
The batting legend retired from international cricket in 2013 and hours after his last game was conferred the highest civilian award in India, the Bharat Ratna, a first for a sportsperson.
You can check all the Tendulkar-related numbers here.
Cricket fans in India ditched their schools, colleges, and even offices and sat glued in front of their television sets every time Sachin Tendulkar came out to bat in the Indian jersey.
The little master, who dedicated more than two decades of his life to the sport of cricket, smashed every record in the book.
In 2012, Tendulkar became the first player to score 100 international tons besides being miles ahead in terms of runs scored in Tests and ODIs. He was also the first player to break the double-hundred barrier in ODIs in 2008 when he achieved the unthinkable in Gwalior against South Africa.
Tendulkar bid goodbye to the ODI cricket in 2012 playing against Pakistan, the same nation he faced in his debut match back in 1989.
463 ODI matches, 49 hundreds, 96 half-centuries. Even seven years after his retirement from One Day Internationals, Tendulkar still holds the record of most runs scored by a player: 18426 runs.
Tracing his remarkable journey with other cricket greats, a Facebook page "India in Pixels," recently compiled a list of top 15 International cricketers ranked by total ODI runs from 1971 to 2019.
The fascinating video shows the rise of several batting legends such as Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardene, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Jacques Kallis, Brian Lara, Saeed Anwar, Stephen Fleming.
But when Tendulkar arrives at the scene in 1989, rankings shift drastically. That's Sachin for you.
The video later went viral after a page "CricRevolution," shared the same on Facebook.
Here are some stats for you:
Tendulkar also has the most Test runs to his name: 15921, consisting of 51 tons and 68 half-centuries.
The batting legend retired from international cricket in 2013 and hours after his last game was conferred the highest civilian award in India, the Bharat Ratna, a first for a sportsperson.
You can check all the Tendulkar-related numbers here.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle, Takes Swipe At Congress’ NYAY Scheme
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle, Takes Swipe At Congress’ NYAY Scheme
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo Arrives in Mumbai to Promote His Upcoming Marvel Film
- Game of Thrones Season 6 Recap: Arya Stark Avenges Red Wedding, Jon Snow is King in the North
- Avengers Endgame: This New Video by Marvel India is a Reminder of How Fierce Thanos is
- Twitter Charges With Memes After Apple Cancels AirPower Wireless Mat
- Krunal Pandya Wins Praise on Twitter for 'Mankad' Warning to KXIP's Mayank Agarwal
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results