Home » News » Buzz » This Video of Speeding Bus in Hilly Area Is Fake; Here's The Proof
1-MIN READ

This Video of Speeding Bus in Hilly Area Is Fake; Here's The Proof

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 21, 2022, 16:21 IST

Delhi, India

The subtitles in the video also help you understand what they are saying.

A user in the comments reveals that the video is “fake” and edited.

Whether you are riding a two-wheeler or driving a four-wheeler, it is important to follow all traffic rules to avoid accidents. And we all know that even the smallest mistake can cause a fatal accident. If you are in the mountains driving on roads at a higher altitude, you need to be extra careful. A video showing a reckless driver taking a sharp turn at a high speed in a hilly region has gone viral on Twitter.

A user posted the video with the caption, “Uhm….ding ding ding ding! Next Stop Please.” The 90-second-long footage shows a bus driver driving the bus at high speeds in a hilly region, one can also hear people shouting from behind him urging him to stop the bus. The subtitles in the video also help you understand what they are saying.

The driver takes sharp turns at high speeds and although seems skilled, the unsafe way of driving puts everyone in danger. While the video has gone viral with more than 18 lakh views on the microblogging platform, a user in the comments reveals that the video is “fake” and edited. He shared the original source of the video, which is YouTube of the driver driving the bus at a safe speed and nobody seems to have panicked. The noises seem to be added later and the video seems to be sped up to make people believe that the driver was being reckless.

The video captioned, “Japanese bus driver’s technique” shows the original video to have much calmer passengers and a slower speed of the bus. All it emphasizes is the bus driver’s technique to take sharp U-pin turns without further slowing down or stopping the bus.

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo

first published:October 21, 2022, 16:21 IST
last updated:October 21, 2022, 16:21 IST