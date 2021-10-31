This Video of Two Dogs Frolicking on Their Playdate Will Give You a Cute Attack

If you are an avid watcher of dog and cat videos, a recent video doing the rounds on social media will certainly make your day. The video features two dogs who follow a certain routine every evening as they visit each other’s house for their playdate. The TikTok video created by a user named shadow2therescue was shared on Instagram by Next Door. In the video, a woman is heard saying, “It is an everyday occurrence.” She then asks her cheerful dog Shadow if it wants to go and see Lupa, her friend, who lived across the corridor. “Let’s go see Lupa. Make sure you knock on the door,” says the owner of the dog as she opens the door. As soon as the door opens, Shadow runs across the corridor and waits outside Lupa’s door.

As Lupa’s door opens, the two dogs run back to Shadow’s place and play together. The friendship shared by the two dogs, who also happen to be neighbours, is quite a sight to watch. Netizens have equally enjoyed watching the video featuring Lupa and Shadow and their cheerful playdate. Commenting on the video shared on Instagram on Thursday, one user wrote, “That is really sweet,” while another user described the video as “adorable.”

Speaking to the Dodo, Shadow’s owner Olivia Schwab said that their neighbours are completely fine with the aggressive form of love that the two dogs sometimes display. She also said that they reside at a dog-friendly floor and have had another dog join in on the fun in the hall. The report by Dodo mentioned how Lupa and Shadow’s friendship has even brought the families of the two closer.

The playdates of the two friends include brief greetings, or hour-long walks where one of the families is watching both dogs for a few hours, reported Dodo. Even though the dogs meet each other almost daily, the excitement of having a playdate never really dies down.

