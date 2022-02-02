This Vietnamese Food Blogger Eating Jalebi for the First Time is a Treat to Watch

Desserts have to be one of the things that we Indians can't get enough of. We do have a habit of ending our meals on a ‘sweet’ note with something or the other. There is a myriad of Indian desserts to select from, whether it's a spongy Rasmalai or a tantalising Mysore Pak. Jalebi is one such popular dish that is enjoyed all over the country. This hearty delight is made with a liquid batter that is deep-fried till crisp and then coated in saffron and syrupy syrup. However, what is as satisfying as enjoying the food of our choice is seeing a person of a different nationality trying out our foods and cherishing them. When a Vietnamese food blogger tried Jalebi, it became evident why it is so popular. She also posted a video of her reaction to the Jalebi. Take a look at this.

The blogger named Soy, visited an Indian restaurant in the US state of California along with her Indian friend Pratik, where she tasted the Indian dessert for the first time. “Trying Jalebi for the first time! It reminds me of a really well-done funnel cake dipped in saffron syrup. Have you had it before?" the video is captioned.

At the beginning of the video, Soy explains that she has no idea how much the jalebi costs as they got it for free. Pratik then says that the eatery has never charged him for jalebis ever since he was a kid. After taking a few bites, Soy said she really liked the texture and the taste of the syrup. She then inquired as to whether Jalebi was served with tea or on its own to which Pratik said it is like a roadside snack. It is evident from her reaction that she enjoyed the dessert.

Many users appreciated her enjoying the Indian sweet and made further recommendations to her in the comments like trying Jalebis with vanilla ice cream and rabri.

