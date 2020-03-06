This Vietnamese Hand-Washing Dance to Prevent Coronavirus is UNICEF Approved

A video, shared by the UN International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), is doing the rounds on the social media, which shows a Vietnamese dancer doing a 'hand-washing dance' to show how one should wash their hands to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

"We love this handwashing dance from Vietnamese dancer Quang Afng. Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the first steps to protect yourself from #coronavirus," the UNICEF captioned the video on Twitter.

The song, titled Ghen Co Vy, is a collaboration between musicians Khac Hung, Min and Erik.

Amid the coronavirus scare, Netizens are loving this video.

A user wrote, "But but... He is touching his face before washing their hands."

"I love it. It's good for warning people how to protect themselves from virus. Thanks for sharing!," tweeted another user.

A post read: "As a Vietnamese, I am very happy that our message spreads around the world. Thanks very much."

"Be like the Vietnamese! Keep the coronavirus far away from the border," a user remarked.

Apart from this, social media has come up with novel ways to spread awareness about the deadly virus.

One of them happens to be the "leg shake" instead of a usual handshake to greet your friends and family.

While Bollywood actor Anupam Kher urged desis to avoid making contacts with people by doing "Namaste" as a remedy to curb the spread.

In the video posted on Twitter, Kher can be heard saying that in the "In the atmosphere of coronavirus, the best way to greet each other is not shake hands, but to go back to the traditional Indian way, of 'Namaste.'"

He then demonstrated how to join your hands together and do it, so the fear of getting infected by touch is reduced. He adds that "It is important that we are careful." he adds.

Of late I am being told by lots of people to keep washing hands to prevent any kind of infection. I do that in any case. But also want to suggest the age old Indian way of greeting people called #Namaste. It is hygienic, friendly & centres your energies. Try it. 🙏🙏 #caronavirus pic.twitter.com/ix7e6S8Abp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 3, 2020

Earlier, a heart-wrenching video of a nurse treating coronavirus patients could be consoling her sobbing daughter with an air hug.

The healthcare professionals in China treating coronavirus patients are not allowed to get into direct contact with other people as there is a fear of transmission of the virus.

In the 49-second clip shared by New China TV, the mother and daughter are seen wearing face masks and with their arms open, embrace a hug from a distance.

Both the nurse and her daughter are seen standing at a distance and crying as they air hug each other.