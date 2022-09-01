This Vijayawada Chicken Shop Owner, With His Sense of Humour, is Now A Popular YouTuber

A chicken shop owner from Andhra Pradesh has been gaining popularity as a YouTuber with videos on contemporary issues laced with a sense of humour becoming a hot topic among social media circles.

Going into the details, Sheikh Mastan, a native of Penamuluru in Krishna District, has been running a chicken shop in Vijayawada. His creativity received appreciation from netizens through his videos posted on his TikTok account earlier. As the central government banned TikTok, he started posting on other social media platforms such as YouTube and Moj. Thus, he started a YouTube channel named Bezawada Mastan Official in 2019.

Within a short time, the channel received more views with high number of subscribers. As his videos made netizens laugh with wit and punch dialogues, he soon became one of the most popular YouTubers among netizens.

At the time this article was published, his YouTube channel was well admired with as many as seven lakh subscribers and as many as 12.3 million followers to his Moj account.

His recent video where Mastan acted as an auto driver and shouted ‘Vijayawada.. Vijayawada’, which was posted as one of the shorts on the YouTube channel, with comedy and a sense of humour, has recorded as many as 11 million views. Apart from the auto driver, most of the shorts posted also registered a minimum of million views. Netizens have been spellbound by his expressions and action in the shorts.

His career as a YouTuber took a new turn after Ashok, a young director from Narsaraopet in the Guntur district, noticed his talent of Mastan. He shot a mini movie named Kuja on the problems faced by the transgender community in the society where Mastan played a key role. Now the mini-movie has become a trend on YouTube. Ashok said that he will give a role to Mastan in his upcoming OTT movie where the story has been under process.

Coming back to the Bezawada Master official, Mastan’s brainchild, everything from script, dialogues, shooting and editing of the videos take place under his supervision. Mastan’s son Aarif has been looking after editing the videos and Mastan, along with his team members, uploads the videos with neat content.

Though he has turned into a popular YouTuber, Mastan has been still continuing his chicken business. His team members were also doing their own jobs for livelihood. Including Mastan, everybody in the team has been creating and uploading the videos on YouTube during their leisure time.

