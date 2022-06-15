This Village In Tamil Nadu Doesn't Allow Wearing Shoes, Slippers; Here's why

India is rich in culture and ethnicities. Families in India believe that their home signifies Lakshmi because of which many people don’t wear footwear inside the house and at temples. Did you know, there is a place in Tamil Nadu where shoes and slippers are banned in the whole village and people have to travel barefoot?

Vellagavi village is a small village situated in a forest area in Tamil Nadu. Here, if anyone is found wearing any footwear, they are punished. Over a hundred families live here. They don’t have roads and to reach the village, one has to complete a difficult trek.

A big tree is situated at the entrance of the village where many people worship. This is the point from where you are not allowed to wear anything on your feet because of the religious beliefs of the residents.

The villagers believe that their village is the home of God, and therefore no matter how hot it is outside, no one can be seen wearing slippers or shoes. People believe that if someone goes against this belief, their deity will get angry.

The only exception is for elderly people in peak summer afternoons. There are more than 25 temples built between the houses and at the end of the village, and there is only one small tea and supply shop Everyone has to travel to the nearest town for their basic needs.

The whole village goes to sleep at 7 PM as there are many restrictions after that. Nobody is allowed to talk loudly, listen to music, or play any loud sound. Despite such restrictions, the people of the village remain happy.

The village is a heaven for people who are looking for some solitude and is a dream come true for every trekker. With no road connectivity, the way to reach the village is through trekking. You have to start from Kodaikanal and will have to travel back in case you don’t want to stay in a tent.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.