This Math Equation is Leaving Netizens Puzzled. Can You Solve it?

Mathematics has always had its fair share of haters. It is not that the subject is dull or unimportant. Just that sometimes, it can be so very HARD. And if you thought that you left the horrors behind in school, here's another brain-racker.

Days after the equation '230 - 220 x 0.5 = 5' went viral on Twitter and left many people scratching their heads, a new cryptic math equation has left netizens in great confusion.

On July 28, the following equation on was posted on Twitter:

"8/2(2+2) = ?"

Now, to solve this equation, you must recall the old rules you learnt in school. And one of the basic rules of mathematics is the rule of BoDMAS, which is often known as the PEDMAS rule.

For those, who are still unaware of these terms, BoDMAS stands for Bracket, Of, Division, Multiplication, Addition and Subtraction, whereas PEDMAS stands for Parentheses, Exponents, Division, Multiplication, Addition and Subtraction.

However, both the terms follow the same rule, which is, in a given equation, a bracket is solved first, followed by Division, Multiplication, Addition and then Subtraction.

Now, that you are aware of the most common rule of Math, it becomes easy for you to solve the equation and get the answer: 16.

However, that is not what your calculator thinks. For any calculator, the answer is 1.

If the equation has you scratching your head, fear not as you are definitely not the only one. Many netizens took to Twitter to share their confusion. This is what they have to say:

i do parenthesis, multiplication, then division so i believe it’s 1 — em ♥︎ (@pjmdolI) July 28, 2019

ok let me try again..step1- bracketstep2- indicestep3- multi/dividestep4- add/sub8/2(2+2)step1-bracket8/2(2+2)=8/2(4)OH!! — « 유나버스 » (@yuunaverse) July 29, 2019

(2+2) 4 8/2(4) According to PEMDAS you need to get rid of parathenses first so 2(4)=88/8=1 answer is one. — koook (@SoWhAT9000) July 28, 2019

You will have to distribute the 2 first to get rid of parenthesis. 8/2(2) 2(2)=8 So now that the parenthesis is no longer on the equation you continue with PEMDAS from left to right 8/8=1 From what I recall the professor saying is multiplication always comes first. — koook (@SoWhAT9000) July 29, 2019

The problem is people think PEMDAS is sequential and don’t realize that multiplication and division and then addition and subtraction are PAIRED, meaning moving left to right whichever comes FIRST in each pair is done first. The answer is 16. pic.twitter.com/vycgWRvrmM — Vato (@trillxfaded) July 30, 2019

