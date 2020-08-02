Viral Photo of a Disinfectant from the Last Pandemic is a Reminder That This Too Shall Pass

Six months into 2020, and we've added new words into our vocabulary, and life: Pandemic. Coronavirus. Social-distancing. Sanitizing. Disinfecting. 6-feet-apart.

But the current Covid-19 pandemic isn't the first of our times, or the only one in recent history. And we're not talking about the bubonic plague.

Not so long ago in recent times, there was a pandemic in 2009 itself - less than 11 years ago, even though many seem to have forgotten it.

The H1N1 pandemic of 2009, also called 'swine flu' was one of the descendants of the strain that caused the 1918 flu pandemic. It was detected first in the United States and spread quickly across the world. The new H1N1 virus contained a unique combination of influenza genes not previously identified in animals or people, according to the CDC.

On August 10, 2010, WHO declared an end to the global 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic, which by then had a death toll of 2,84,000.

Now, 11 years later, we're looking at another pandemic, with very similar symptoms, and just like back then, still no vaccine.

A user on Reddit, however, has jogged everyone's memories of this pandemic - by posting a photo of a bottle of Lysol, which has become a common disinfectant in present times. The only amusing thing? The can dates all the way back to 2009, and has a mention of the earlier pandemic printed on it.

Lysol, according to some Redditors, has actually claimed to kill Covid-19 virus too.

While the death toll for coronavirus is currently higher, 6,83,000, and there isn't a vaccine in sight yet, the can is a reminder, however, that humans can fight the virus.

Things may look bleak at the moment, but this too shall pass. Who knows, ten years down the line we may be looking at a new can of disinfectant, and reading about the Covid-19 pandemic, the ones which humans have successfully beaten.