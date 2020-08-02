This Viral Photo on Reddit Has a Dog Hiding in Plain Sight. Can You Spot It?

Dogs often enjoy an interactive play with their owner. If you are a dog owner, you definitely understand that the adorable creatures have their own cute ways to have fun. They sleep under the bed or sometimes hide in the washroom. Some are excellent at sneaking and enjoy a game of puzzle once in a while.

Recently, a dog parent shared such an ordeal on Reddit with a snapshot, sharing how her young canine decided to play a hide and seek game with her. In the upload of her bedroom, the user has revealed that pooch is hiding in plain sight in the picture. This left many people intrigued and felt worried trying their luck in finding the dog.

At first go, it might look a bit difficult to find the dog. However, if you take a closer look, it will not take you time to spot the four-legged friend. All you have to do is look for a little nose that is peeking out from beneath the covers around the bed area.

Posted on Reddit on July 31, the photograph was captioned by the dog owner as, “I was frantically looking for my dog for 10 minutes.”

Soon after being shared to the subreddit, ‘aww,’ it received over 15,100 upvotes and almost 300 comments.

One individual wrote, “Sneaky snoot”. Another person said, “He or she looks very comfy. That or they were purposely playing a hiding game lol”. Somebody declared, “Took me 5 minutes,”

“I also spent 10 minutes looking for your dog,” read one comment on the subreddit.