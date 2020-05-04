BUZZ

1-MIN READ

This Viral Video of Differently Abled People Dancing is the Positivity We Need

This Viral Video of Differently Abled People Dancing is the Positivity We Need

The video has been captioned, 'When India's Persons with Disabilities decided to have some fun.'

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 3:04 PM IST
If you've been following social media trends for the past few days, you must have come across the #passthebrush challenge which was started on TikTok and has now spread to other platforms as well. Essentially, the idea is to bring like-minded people together for a fun challenge even while we're all stuck home in the coronavirus lockdown.

The video follows a similar pattern - a group of people who virtually pass a makeup brush to the each other and every person performs a short dance routine after a makeover. There's also a peppy song playing in the background. Over the past few days, the video format has been adapted to suit different friend groups and interests apart from makeup, like art, cosplay and many others.

However, the winner has to be this video posted by the Founder of the Nipman Foundation, Nipun Malhotra. It features six differently abled individuals who pass on a pair of sunglasses as part of the challenge as they dance to "Hello, hello", the popular song from Dil Dhadakne Do.

The video has been captioned "When India's Persons with Disabilities decided to have some fun" features Prateek Khandelwal, who started the #RampMyCity campaign in Bengaluru to ensure that restaurants and cafes around the city build ramps for the specially abled, Manasi Joshi, an international para badminton champion, Nishtha Dudejaa, who won the title of Miss Deaf Asia in 2018, Nipun Malhotra, Swarnalatha J, founder of the Swarga Foundation and Virali Modi, a motivational speaker.

This video is the most heartwarming and inspirational thing we've seen all day, and is just the motivation we need as the country entered the third phase of lockdown on Monday.

You can watch the video here:

