This Viral Video of Meat Wriggling on a Chopping Board is Not for the Faint-hearted

In a rare incident, a chunk of meat on the chopping slab was seen twitching.

The incident, which can certainly be called creepy, was recorded in Malaysia.

According to the clip, which has been shared on Twitter, one can see a chunk of meat twitching and wriggle on the chopping board.

Even after it is turned on the other side, it continues to show signs of some sort of movement.

GUYS KENAPA DAGING KORBAN NI GERAKKKKKK Mak aku taknak masak sebab takut 😂 pic.twitter.com/XRma8VIUqH — Yo! Artist (@tterororo) July 31, 2020

The video of the incident was shared by a user named Tero. Since posted, the clip has got over nine lakh views and has most certainly left netizens in a state of shock.

According to a report published in Sun, such a thing would have possibly happened because the nerves of the meat would have possibly been alive leading it to pulsate on the chopping board. However, the said person also confirmed that once the meat was put in the fridge it stopped throbbing.

Tero was quoted as saying, "We were just a bit shocked and frightened, but after that, we just pretended that it did not happen. We were a little freaked out because we didn’t know about the phenomenon. It stopped moving when my mum decided to put it in the fridge."

The incident occurred during the Eid-al-Adha holidays in Malaysia's Pahang. The four days long festival is celebrated by the Muslims in which they sacrifice animals which are usually sheep or cattle.