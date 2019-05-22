Viral Video Shows How You Can Use 'Maggi' To Fix Your Broken Sink

Ok I’ve really seen it all now. pic.twitter.com/TgS1pHFiNQ — ‍♀️ (@riamichaelss) May 14, 2019

So if I run hot water my sink finna be soggy — Big Draco (@Robby_witdatool) May 15, 2019

I just want to understand why he used the seasoning packet DASSIT! pic.twitter.com/yJYpAeBGRX — ✨Stacey✨ (@iamstaceyb4) May 14, 2019

Substrate of starch solidified with epoxy and resin. Gluten is magical. — Tom Bishop (@myleftone) May 15, 2019

Imagine drunkingly holding on to the sink for support and it breaks bc it’s made out of Ramen fucking noodles — Aimé (@aimebalvarez) May 15, 2019

When he smoothed it out: pic.twitter.com/ellX7kDajf — Iana Relampagos (@fluffyismyname) May 15, 2019

The entire world has moved from professional help to DIY solutions to fix anything and everything.5-minute crafts and easy solutions to fix everything that is broken is slowly taking over the Internet, as the time-lapsed videos not only provide you with instructions, but also a visual guide on how to exactly do it.In this ever-growing trend of 'fixes', is a video that is going viral for its absurdity factors: A man uses an uncooked noodle cake to fix his sink. Really.The video was first posted on Instagram by a page called 'Maria Fernanda Interiores' (@arqmariaffernanda), and then shared on Twitter by an user, where it started going viral.Posted on 15th May, the video has over 7.5 million views.In the video, a man can be seen inserting an uncooked noodle cake, similar to Maggi or Ramen, into a broken section of a sink. He then adds seasoning, cuts the cake into shape, polishes it and adds white paint, before sealing it into place.The final result? You can't make out if half your sink is made out of noodles.The video raised several questions. Do your noodles get cooked if you run hot water? How long will this fix stay for? And perhaps the most important one: Why did he add seasoning?All we know is, this sure seems like a temporary solution, but it may be time to add some Maggi noodles to your toolbox. For, future purposes.