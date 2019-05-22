Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Viral Video Shows How You Can Use 'Maggi' To Fix Your Broken Sink

A man used an uncooked noodle cake to fix the broken section of his washbasin. Let that sink in.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:May 22, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
Viral Video Shows How You Can Use 'Maggi' To Fix Your Broken Sink
A man used an uncooked noodle cake to fix the broken section of his washbasin. Let that sink in.
The entire world has moved from professional help to DIY solutions to fix anything and everything.

5-minute crafts and easy solutions to fix everything that is broken is slowly taking over the Internet, as the time-lapsed videos not only provide you with instructions, but also a visual guide on how to exactly do it.

In this ever-growing trend of 'fixes', is a video that is going viral for its absurdity factors: A man uses an uncooked noodle cake to fix his sink. Really.

The video was first posted on Instagram by a page called 'Maria Fernanda Interiores' (@arqmariaffernanda), and then shared on Twitter by an user, where it started going viral.
Posted on 15th May, the video has over 7.5 million views.

In the video, a man can be seen inserting an uncooked noodle cake, similar to Maggi or Ramen, into a broken section of a sink. He then adds seasoning, cuts the cake into shape, polishes it and adds white paint, before sealing it into place.

The final result? You can't make out if half your sink is made out of noodles.




The video raised several questions. Do your noodles get cooked if you run hot water? How long will this fix stay for? And perhaps the most important one: Why did he add seasoning?




























All we know is, this sure seems like a temporary solution, but it may be time to add some Maggi noodles to your toolbox. For, future purposes.





