This Was the First-ever Video Uploaded on YouTube. It's 15 Years Old Now

Fifteen years ago, YouTube saw its first video upload featuring co-founder Jawed Karim, standing outside the San Diego Zoo.

Although only 18-seconds-long and shot in relatively poor quality by today's standards, it is the video that marked the beginning of the platform's success.

Titled, 'Me at the Zoo', Karim is seen speaking to the camera, while talking about the elephants standing right behind him.

"The cool thing about these guys is that they have really, really, really long trunks," said Karim adding, "And that's, that's cool."

The video has been viewed over 90 million times since it was first shared on April 23, 2005, garnering nearly 3 million likes.

Taking to Facebook, YouTube shared the clip saying, "#TBT to that first YouTube upload 15 years ago! Reminiscing at home with a little help from @sandiegozoo and @sdzsafaripark where Jawed shot the video that started it all."

Karim launched the American video-sharing platform in 2005 with fellow YouTube co-founders Steven Chen and Chad Hurley, when the trio was working at PayPal.

The platform remained quite unpopular until Google purchased it in 2006. And today, YouTube sees 2 billion logged-in users visit the video-sharing giant each month.