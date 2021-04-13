This Website is Offering You $1,000 to Binge-Watch Home Improvement Shows

A dream come true opportunity has opened up offering money to binge-watch shows. Sounds too good to be true, right? Who wouldn’t like to cash upon the opportunity to get paid for watching popular shows? This opportunity might be perfect for all the people passionate to learn about home décor, interior design or renovation ideas as a website is willing to pay USD 1,000 to binge-watch at least 30 episodes of home improvement shows in a month.

If you’re one of those people who love spending their money on remodelling homes, then this could be an ideal occasion for you to cash up on your hobby. The job position is posted by a website called ReviewHomeWarriors, which are looking for people to get inspired watching home improvement shows. It is a home warranty review website, which is in search of people willing to watch ten episodes of three different home improvement shows.

The website has shared a list of 11 home improvement shows from which the candidate can choose any three of his choice to watch. The list includes shows like Fixer Upper, House Hunters, Rehab Addict, Flipping Out, Curb Appeal, Favorite YouTube Channel, Flip or Flop, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, This Old House, Property Brothers and HGTV Design Star.

The candidate is expected to finish 30 episodes under a month’s time and fill out a worksheet describing their viewing experience of shows. The opening has attached a questionnaire for candidates to explain why they should be chosen for the job and what makes them the fit for the role. It states that a candidate’s “level of enthusiasm for home improvement shows will be a strong factor in the selection process” and “strong attention to detail.”

One of the criteria for the ideal candidate states “enthusiasm for home improvement shows, especially the most popular ones” and the applicant needs to be 18 years or older and a US citizen or permanent resident to be eligible.

The application process closes on May 10, 2021.Read more about the opening here.

