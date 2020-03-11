This Website Generates a 20 Second Hand-Washing Guide, Synced With Your Favourite Lyrics

Turns out, 'Bunty' from the Lifebouy ad was right all along.

As hand-sanitizers went out of stock from shops amidst panic buying, people resorted to another method suggested by the World Health Organization: washing your hands.

US-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention had suggested to "wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing." It further stated that if the soap water weren't readily available, a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol shall be used.

Soon, users all over the world started singing 'Happy Birthday' as a tune to make sure that you had spent at least 20 seconds to wash away the COVID-19 germs.

But the same tune does soon, get boring. The solution? Pick your favorite song lyrics instead!

Enter: washyourlyrics.com - the website which prints you a hand-washing instructions manual, synced to the tune of your favorite song lyrics!

Created by a 17-year-old in the United Kingdom, the site is going viral as people are downloading their own hand-wash posters.

🎶 I made a little site in 24h that generates hand washing instructions accompanied by lyrics from a song of your choice instantly - check it out!



🔗 https://t.co/JKAQRYy5Yz pic.twitter.com/S1bDLyKt6C — William (@neoncloth) March 8, 2020

To use the tool, you simple have to enter a song name and song title, and it automatically pulls the relevant lyrics from a lyric website, and places them, line-by-line, over an infographic produced by the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

To test the tool, we tried it with some of our favorite songs.

Bohemian Rhapsody.







Bad Romance, by Lady Gaga.







And the Internet's favorite, Baby Shark.

Unfortunately, since the lyric-generator website is an UK-USA- English majority one, Bollywood songs did not work on this one (nope, not even A.R Rahman's 'Jai Ho.')

We're still waiting till we can sync washing our hands to 'Bole Chudiyaan' or 'Maahi Ve.' Till then, you can hum always 'Maaamaaaaaaa, just killed a man,' while washing your hands and feeling like a bad-ass.