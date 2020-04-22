This Website Will Permanently Delete Itself if Nobody Writes a Message For It in 24 Hours

Remember the early days of the Internet, when Orkut, MySpace and DeviantArt were still a thing?

Going back to the websites which still host these pages brings back a tinge of nostalgia. The pages still exist - but nobody has posted on them in years.

Not this website though. "This website will self destruct" is the literal exact definition as its name states.

The website, which was created by Twitter user @FemmeAndroid, will disappear if nobody writes a message on it, for 24 hours at a stretch.

This Website Will Self-Destruct in a simple, solid-colour format follows a long trend of self-destructing sites.

Featuring a form where you can type a letter to the website, that are stored anonymously in a data, and then shown to viewers who wish to see them at random, the website provides a small window into people's lives as they stay home due to the coronavirus lockdown.





The only thing temporary on the website is, the website itself. There's a timer constantly counting down from 86,400 seconds. If it reaches zero, the messages, and the site itself, gets deleted.

The only message from the website to the users read:

Hi,

I’m a website. I’ll be gone soon, and that’s okay.



You can send me messages using the form below. If I go 24 hours without receiving a message, I’ll permanently self-destruct, and everything will be wiped from my database.



That’s okay though.



Until then, let me know how you’re doing. Other people will be able to read what you write, but your name or identity won’t be attached to anything, so feel free to say what’s on your mind.



It’s been a rough month.



With love,



ThisWebsiteWillSelfdestruct (dot) com



PS. I don’t collect any data about you other than the text you send me. I don’t believe in tracking people, so no analytics are kept about users. Consider this my privacy policy and terms of service.





Two buttons below help you out- the Feeling Down? button helps you process your emotions and find help.

The 'Read a Message' button lets you see some responses to what people have left behind.

Here's some of the messages we found while reading the responses.

One was about missing out on something you've taken for granted your entire life.







One was about simpler things, which we no longer have the luxury of doing.







One was about hope.











One got a little too real.











Posting the official statistics on Twitter, the creator shares how 50 thousand letters have been written, which have been read over 3.7 million times.

New https://t.co/uMj0glr5qi stats:



There have been over 50 THOUSAND letters written, &

Letters have been read over 3.7 MILLION times!



If you have a few dollars to spare, consider supporting me on Ko-fi to help financially support this and other projects: https://t.co/foJEfmlweZ — FemmeAndroid (@FemmeAndroid) April 21, 2020

We don't know how long this website will last, in the world of things soon abandoned for the next shiny thing, but at the moment, the website acts as a small window of hope for a lot of people.

This message we came across, perhaps sums up the feelings for everyone who comes across it.