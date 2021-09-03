This Well-Mannered Dog Sits And Eats With the Owner, Follows Table Manners

Having pets at home is nothing short of a blessing and some owners even consider their cats and dogs their children and teach them manners. Needless to say, they feel proud when their pets behave properly. One such dog is going viral on social media. The pet is so well mannered that it has impressed one and all. A small video of the dogis going viral on TikTok.

When Willy, the Australian Shepherd dog, sits and eats on the table, he also waits for the owner before starting. Not just that, even if the dog finishes eating first, he waits for the owner to finish too. After the two are done with their dinner, Willy thanks him with his legs and then leaves the table. Usually, dogs start eating the moment their food comes in front of them and do not care about anything else but Willy’s behaviour towards his owner is making him famous.

Everyone has become a fan of Willy after watching his video on Tik Tok. Lakhs of people have already viewed the clip. The dog does not touch his food until his owner thanks God for the food. The dog starts eating only after the prayer. Many people have shared their views on the video. One user said that his dog finishes its food before anyone else even starts. The other user even said that the dog was more well-mannered than his children.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here