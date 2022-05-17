This Welsh Couple is Renting Goats as Eco-friendly Lawnmowers

While traditionally goats have been used for the production of milk and as a source of meat, a couple from Welsh has put their goats to unique use. Dawn Hart and Richard White have started UK’s first goat renting business where they offer their goats as an alternative to lawnmowers, reported Wales Online.

Usually, chemicals and machines are used to clear a patch of land but here, the use of goats has made the process eco-friendly. The couple started their company Bio goats 2 rent three years ago and now have more than 200 goats. “We have over 200 goats now and I know all of them by name,” said Hart.

When the goats are left to graze the land, they tend to eat the weeds from top to down. With this method, the goat effectively kills the plant by chomping flower heads and leaves but doesn’t harm the roots and stems thus preventing soil erosion

Moreover, goats have an incredible digestive system that enables them to eat even harmful species of plants like poison ivy, rose bush, thistle, and poison oak. Goats also do not spread these weeds through droppings while their urine acts as a fertilizer.

Talking of their decision to start the renting business, Hart said that initially, people mocked them over their idea. But, she insisted that she had faith in it and soon their business took off. Hart added that now people like having these goats in their gardens and find it very therapeutic.

While renting them out, Hart prefers to send 30 goats at a time when a large patch of land has to be cleared. In the case of small land, the goats are sent in a group of three as Hart claimed that they don’t like being alone. The cost of renting depends upon the size of the plot, the number of goats required, the welfare and security of goats and a herdsperson, if needed.

Hart shared that the goats have been equipped with GPS collars to keep track of them and prevent them from going out of the boundary.

The couple’s lucrative business is in high demand as they receive enquiries from all over the UK. They are now also planning to open franchises across the country.

