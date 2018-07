This WhatsApp Conversation Between Indian Siblings is Only About Momos And We are Already Feeling Hungry

I've a very functional relationship with my brother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JYoxerDS7i — Anixious (@kuchhimau) July 2, 2018

What have you done! This is not even my sibling pic.twitter.com/myDcwnI0aa — Nikhil (@niquotein) July 3, 2018

My sister does the same thing. But mozzarella cheese sticks instead pic.twitter.com/iG5PffnHPe — plant daddy (@oothikicha) July 3, 2018

Omg it works on swami also pic.twitter.com/TRovjqPsPf — (@Oinkoo) July 2, 2018

Hahahaha. Dittto. Bas that farewell wala momos ka promise, abhi tak nahi khilaya usne😒 Your bro is naaaicceeee pic.twitter.com/ANOCRFa1L0 — Aafreen Khan (@_aafreeen) July 3, 2018

The first thing you see every morning is a message from that uncle who fills your phone gallery with images of flowers, babies or some God or just a simple quote, saying: "Good Morning."Even Google searches for “Good Morning images” over the past five years have seen a 10-fold increase . Such is the spam.But, every once in a while, you have that wholesome conversation with someone that brings a smile to your face. Especially when it is about food.Recently, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @Kuchhimau shared screenshots of one such conversation she has had with her brother, in which the only one thing that is being discussed is-- momos.From May to July, the hungry sister has been asking her brother to get her food or more specifically momos. And the brother has delivered every time. Literally.The tweet posted on Monday prompted other Twitter users to share their own chats where they were asking others to get them momos. Because why not.Brb, packing momos for my sister.