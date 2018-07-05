GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

This WhatsApp Conversation Between Indian Siblings is Only About Momos And We are Already Feeling Hungry

'Momos laayega kya is the new chai pi lo friends. '

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:July 5, 2018, 4:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This WhatsApp Conversation Between Indian Siblings is Only About Momos And We are Already Feeling Hungry
Image credits: @kuchhimau / @Oinkoo |Twitter
The first thing you see every morning is a message from that uncle who fills your phone gallery with images of flowers, babies or some God or just a simple quote, saying: "Good Morning."

Even Google searches for “Good Morning images” over the past five years have seen a 10-fold increase. Such is the spam.

But, every once in a while, you have that wholesome conversation with someone that brings a smile to your face. Especially when it is about food.

Recently, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @Kuchhimau shared screenshots of one such conversation she has had with her brother, in which the only one thing that is being discussed is-- momos.

From May to July, the hungry sister has been asking her brother to get her food or more specifically momos. And the brother has delivered every time. Literally.




The tweet posted on Monday prompted other Twitter users to share their own chats where they were asking others to get them momos. Because why not.



















Brb, packing momos for my sister.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery