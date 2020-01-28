Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

This 'Whistling Tribute' Paid to 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara' on Republic Day is Breaking the Internet

Trending Desk

Updated:January 28, 2020, 8:32 PM IST
The message of unity amidst all the diversity was upheld by the Indian Whistlers' Association (IWA) on Republic Day. As many as 50 members of the association whistled to the tune of legendary song ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’.

The video shared by the IWA on their YouTube channel also says that the members belong to 17 ethnicities and the whole clip was shot in 18 Indian cities, the United States and Malaysia.

The iconic song was first released on August 15 in 1988 and was promoted by Doordarshan and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to build national integration. The composition was penned by Piyush Pandey and stalwarts such as Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Lata Mangeshkar and M Balamuralikrishna gave voice to the song.

To celebrate the 71st Republic Day, the IWA released the ‘whistle-version’ on January 25, 2020. The rendition also observed the 15th anniversary of their association.

The six-minute-and-11-second-long ‘whistling tribute’ video earned appreciation from various social media users. The official video has gained nearly 85,000 views with 3.3 K likes.

While one YouTube user commented that the video was “mind-blowing”, another said that they were rendered “speechless” because of the execution of the act.

A user wrote: “Wonderful effort”, while another said the performance “made India proud”.

Even ‘Whistle Podu’ Chennai Super Kings tweeted the harmonious video.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
