This Woman Asked Internet to Edit Her Photo And The Results Are Hilarious

Editing pictures can be tricky at times and people often seek help for the same. This girl on Twitter did the same and posted a picture of herself, asking netizens to edit it for her. She asked people to remove a woman right behind her. The woman can be seen wearing a red sweater. However, like always, netizens did not shy and flaunted their editing skills and the results will leave you in splits.

Can someone remove that woman in red pls pic.twitter.com/hrx9XTRFbJ — dTRASH (@DhakoDisha) November 13, 2022

While some morphed the image, others were seen completely photoshopping it. Have a look:

The women in red has been removed pic.twitter.com/hw2N1dDqLn — Abd (@softcoreaf) November 13, 2022

Ekdum phunny kr deta hun pic.twitter.com/lb3eOh6W6b — 170-0 (@Radhe_Mohan3) November 13, 2022

Tumko nikla ke dusre bg me chipka diya. pic.twitter.com/7ZLb1JA5Aq — ً (@guy_cosmicguy) November 13, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user Sunny shared a screenshot in which a Pakistani boy can be seen standing and admiring the view. In the caption, he can be seen asking people to edit his image and bring him a little in the centre. However, netizens took full advantage of this moment and edited it in ways you cannot imagine. While a few morphed him in the middle of a cricket field, others added animations and text to the images. The uploader himself uploaded a few screenshots.

