A Woman Celebrated Pi-Day by Breaking The Guinness World Record For Most Calculated Digits
On 14th March, Pi day Google Developer Emma Haruka Iwao celebrated Pi-day by breaking the Guinness record for most number of digits discovered for pi.
Image Credits: Google Students/Twitter
What's the best way to celebrate Pi-day? Our calculations have brought us to the most precise answer: break the Guinness record for most number of Pi discovered.
That's exactly what Google Developer Emma Haruka Iwao did. She increased the calculated value of pi to a new world record length of 31 trillion digits from its last record of 22 trillion.
On 14th March, Pi day, Iwao broke the record by calculating the value of Pi, represented as 3/14 or 3.14 to 31.4 trillion decimal places. That's π x 10 to the power 13.
While Pi is everywhere you look, from the dial of your watch to the circumference of your coffee cup, to the wheels on the car you drive, but the general idea of Pi is very limited - to just knowing the first few digits maybe.
And here's why calculating the rest of the digits that follow is difficult: it doesn't follow any set pattern.
So how did Iwao do it? With a pi-calculator Google tool.
Using the Y-cruncher, which is a Pi-benchmark program developed by Alexander J. Yee, using a Google Compute Engine virtual machine cluster. 31.4 trillion digits is almost 9 trillion digits more than the previous world record set in November 2016 by Peter Trueb. Yee independently verified the calculation using Bellard's formula and BBP formula.
Iwao said that her fascination with pi had started when she was a kid, and always had people who broke the record for the most-ever recorded number of pi.
"I feel very surprised," Ms Iwao, who has worked at Google for the past three years, said of her achievement.
She also responded on Twitter after people congratulated her for smashing the record.
That's one way of having your pie and eating it too. Or just having 3.14th of it.
