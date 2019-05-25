Take the pledge to vote

»
2-min read

This Woman Convinced Her Mom that She's Dating Keanu Reeves and This is How She Reacted

In a series of screenshots, the woman can be seen telling her mother that she is in love with a man named Keanu Reeves and wants to marry him.

News18.com

Updated:May 25, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
This Woman Convinced Her Mom that She's Dating Keanu Reeves and This is How She Reacted
In a series of screenshots, the woman can be seen telling her mother that she is in love with a man named Keanu Reeves and wants to marry him.
No matter where you are or how old you are, desi moms will be desi moms. And of course, you cannot even imagine getting married without their blessings. But hey, what if the guy you're planning to get married to is KEANU REEVES?

A 32-year-old woman named Zahra Haider decided to prank her mother by claiming that she was marrying Reeves.

Zahra had just watched John Wick 3 and was crushing on Keanu Reeves, like most of us are, and decided to go for it, as reported by Buzzfeed.

In the first screenshot that she shared, Zahra can be seen telling her mother that she is in love with a man named Keanu Reeves and wants to marry him. Naturally, 'Ammi's' first reaction is a missed voice call. Next, Zahra tells her mother that Reeves is slightly older but a great guy and loves to ride motorcycles. Also, she mentions that he isn't religious and would even convert if asked nicely.

Poor Ammi who clearly has no idea who Reeves is, naively gives her daughter her blessings and you can make out that she is genuinely happy.




Of course, this has netizens ROFLing!
















It's really heartwarming to see how supportive Zahra's mom is. Also, she later tweeted and said that she called up her mom next to clarify. Her mom then called Reeves "good looking" but a little too old for her!

(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
