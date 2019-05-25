This Woman Convinced Her Mom that She's Dating Keanu Reeves and This is How She Reacted

TIL that my mom has no idea who Keanu Reeves is, and I took full advantage. pic.twitter.com/gEVuEPwLlB — zeher (@haiderzs) May 20, 2019

Why do I see EVERYONE crushing on Keanu these days 😂😂😂 — WheeByul enthusiast (King Doctor) (@Yumidwife) May 21, 2019

This reminds me of when I was scrolling through my camera roll around my grandparents. They saw s pic of asap rocky and flipped their lids. "whoa who's this boy???" — selfish sally, CHES. (: (@pensivethot) May 21, 2019

The level of acceptance😂😂 I would've gotten flying chappals — Mehreen Talha (@dramallama212) May 21, 2019

Those missed calls have triggered my OCD. — Dirac (@ZalamSingh) May 20, 2019

No matter where you are or how old you are, desi moms will be desi moms. And of course, you cannot even imagine getting married without their blessings. But hey, what if the guy you're planning to get married to is KEANU REEVES?A 32-year-old woman named Zahra Haider decided to prank her mother by claiming that she was marrying Reeves.Zahra had just watched John Wick 3 and was crushing on Keanu Reeves, like most of us are, and decided to go for it, as reported by Buzzfeed.In the first screenshot that she shared, Zahra can be seen telling her mother that she is in love with a man named Keanu Reeves and wants to marry him. Naturally, 'Ammi's' first reaction is a missed voice call. Next, Zahra tells her mother that Reeves is slightly older but a great guy and loves to ride motorcycles. Also, she mentions that he isn't religious and would even convert if asked nicely.Poor Ammi who clearly has no idea who Reeves is, naively gives her daughter her blessings and you can make out that she is genuinely happy.Of course, this has netizens ROFLing!It's really heartwarming to see how supportive Zahra's mom is. Also, she later tweeted and said that she called up her mom next to clarify. Her mom then called Reeves "good looking" but a little too old for her!(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)