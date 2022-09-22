This Woman Didn't Know She Was Dating UK's Most Wanted Criminal

A UK woman has recalled her dating nightmare of being involved with a man who she did not was a wanted criminal. The woman, Stella Paris had first met her ex-boyfriend Guest More at a strip club in Malta back in 2012, reported The Mirror. It had been nine years since More murdered a man named Brian Waters, in 2003. And had been on the run under the guise of Andrew Lamb.

Paris and More came close and eventually moved in together. For Paris, More came across as a shrewd businessman and a positive thinker, with a visionary attitude toward making money.

However, she soon started noticing the signs of something off. More started having frequent nightmares and eventually became extremely controlling. He prohibited her from taking pictures or using social media at all. Paris also mentions how he used to cover his face in public with his hair.

It first led her to think, perhaps More was embarrassed that she was a stripper.

However, as More turned violent towards Paris, she broke up with him in 2013 and moved to London, UK. Six years later, when she discovered her now ex-boyfriend’s true identity through a newspaper article and shock was an understatement.

“It took me a whole year to process the fact that I had been living, eating and sleeping with someone whose real name and background I didn’t know,” Paris was quoted as saying.

The incident left Paris doubtful of people and she found it difficult to trust anyone or believe their identity.

More had carried out the murder over a £20K drug debt. He tortured the victim for over four hours leaving him with multiple injuries, including bruised heart, fractured ribs and brain bleeding. During this, the victim’s children were forced to watch him die.

Nearly 16 years after the incident, Guest More was finally arrested by Interpol in 2019 and is currently serving a life sentence, with a minimum term of 24 years.

