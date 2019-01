This Woman Draws D**ck Pics on Her Running App to Mark the Routes She has Taken

View this post on Instagram



What kind of di** pictures are acceptable? Only the kind Instagram user "dick_run_claire" makes.Instagram user Claire has been using a running app to draw the male organ around her running route. Using a running app to track her movements, she runs a route that resembles that of a penis.In an interview , she reveals how it started as an accident when she went for a run and got lost. When she looked back at the route, Claire found that it resembled the shape of a penis.Claire's Instagram page is proof that she has stuck with the art and inspiration that then struck her.Claire doesn't discriminate, she only wants "to give people the D." So naturally, she draws d***s of all shapes and sizes on her Instagram.It has been three years since Claire started this initiative, and so far, it hasn't disappointed.