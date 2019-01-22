This Woman Draws D**ck Pics on Her Running App to Mark the Routes She has Taken
Meet 'Dick Run Claire,' the woman drawing all kinds of penis pictures using a running app.
Instagram user Claire has been using a running app to draw the male organ around her running route. Using a running app to track her movements, she runs a route that resembles that of a penis.
In an interview, she reveals how it started as an accident when she went for a run and got lost. When she looked back at the route, Claire found that it resembled the shape of a penis.
Claire's Instagram page is proof that she has stuck with the art and inspiration that then struck her.
Gotta give the people what they want. And you guys really want the D. It’s cool. I don’t judge. This run took me down Staffler Road, I love when things work out. Happy Saturday hope y’all have a kickdick weekend ! . . . . . #dickrun #saturdayvibes #saturdaymotivation #beatyesterday #pursuesweat #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun
Claire doesn't discriminate, she only wants "to give people the D." So naturally, she draws d***s of all shapes and sizes on her Instagram.
Forgot to turn the GPS off before I drove away. Typical. Swipe ⬅️⬅️ ♀️♀️I think it worked out though. Also this run was super hilly (500ft climb), it was 23° F, icy, and wind gusts up to 45mph so.... basically I’m lucky I didn’t die. . . . . . #sundayrunday #dickrun #beatyesterday #pursuesweat #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun #runtimefuntime
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a... #DICKRUN ! ✈️ GOOD MORNING ATLANTA! So this trip is much shorter than I originally thought and I don’t get to do all the fun things you guys told me about BUT I at least got to run by all of them this morning ... CNN HQ (fake news!), Mercedes Benz Stadium, College Football Hall of Fame , Georgia State University , Coca Cola HQ , the Aquarium & the Skyview ... plus lots of other cute little downtown views. AND I got two high-fives on the run so basically I love Atlanta and I can’t wait to come back. . . . . . #tuesdaymotivation #travel #runatl #runatlanta #beatyesterday #minimalistrunning #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #halfmarathontraining #womensrunningcommunity #cardio #beachbody #cardioworkout #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun
It has been three years since Claire started this initiative, and so far, it hasn't disappointed.
THREE YEARS! Happy #dickrunversary to me and to all of us. It’s been 3 years since my first official #dickrun which is now one mistake that we are all happy for. Thanks for following along, sharing your own runs, and all the encouragement and laughs along the way. Here’s to many more dickruns (and twat trots ) to come . . . . #thankful #anniversary #runallthemiles #runversary #beatyesterday #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #cardio #cardioworkout #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun #crossfitgirls #crossfitter #crossfitrunning
