This Woman Draws D**ck Pics on Her Running App to Mark the Routes She has Taken

Meet 'Dick Run Claire,' the woman drawing all kinds of penis pictures using a running app.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 22, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
What kind of di** pictures are acceptable? Only the kind Instagram user "dick_run_claire" makes.

Instagram user Claire has been using a running app to draw the male organ around her running route. Using a running app to track her movements, she runs a route that resembles that of a penis.

In an interview, she reveals how it started as an accident when she went for a run and got lost. When she looked back at the route, Claire found that it resembled the shape of a penis.

Claire's Instagram page is proof that she has stuck with the art and inspiration that then struck her.


Claire doesn't discriminate, she only wants "to give people the D." So naturally, she draws d***s of all shapes and sizes on her Instagram. 












View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Claire ‍♀️ (@dick_run_claire) on













View this post on Instagram




It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a... #DICKRUN ! ✈️ GOOD MORNING ATLANTA! So this trip is much shorter than I originally thought and I don’t get to do all the fun things you guys told me about BUT I at least got to run by all of them this morning ... CNN HQ (fake news!), Mercedes Benz Stadium, College Football Hall of Fame , Georgia State University , Coca Cola HQ , the Aquarium & the Skyview ... plus lots of other cute little downtown views. AND I got two high-fives on the run so basically I love Atlanta and I can’t wait to come back. . . . . . #tuesdaymotivation #travel #runatl #runatlanta #beatyesterday #minimalistrunning #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #halfmarathontraining #womensrunningcommunity #cardio #beachbody #cardioworkout #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun

A post shared by Claire ‍♀️ (@dick_run_claire) on




It has been three years since Claire started this initiative, and so far, it hasn't disappointed.




