This Woman E-Rickshaw Driver From Assam Is Taking Covid-19 Vaccines To People's Homes

Dhanmoni Bora’s day begins at 9:20 am when she takes her e-rickshaw to a dispensary and loads her vehicle with the medical supplies required to vaccinate all the members at the chosen locality in Guwahati. The woman, who drives an electric rickshaw, has tied up with a local NGO to vaccinate people in the capital city of Assam. She has a loudspeaker attached to the rickshaw through which she plays her favourite Zubeen Garg’s theme song on Covid-19 vaccination to pull people out of their houses.

“The schedule is fixed the day before and the locality is chosen. My team includes ASHA workers and a member from the NGO. We camp at a local club or pharmacy, and operate out of the rickshaw. Till now, we have vaccinated almost 2,500 people. I have visited around 30 elderly people at their residences where they were unable to come to the vaccination centres on their own,” says Dhanmoni.

“It gives me an immense sense of responsibility and achievement to be part of the vaccination drive. I need to be on time as there will be people waiting for me at the dispensary and in the centres. A little delay derails the entire process” adds the lady rickshaw driver, who is in her mid-thirties.

Dhanmoni started driving an e-rickshaw after trying her hand at earning a livelihood through various means. She had separated from her abusive husband and had to support her two children - a 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. She has not applied for divorce as she cannot afford to pay the legal fees.

“My husband neither supports the education of my children nor does he look after the house. I worked for a few months in firms that install CCTV cameras, as a domestic help and also at a nearby tailor shop. However through all these, I couldn’t give time to my children and more so during these pandemic when they are confined to their rooms. So I thought of being independent and bought this rickshaw in 2019 after battling immense hardship” says Dhanmoni.

During the first three days of the national lockdown, Dhanmoni went to her parents in nearby Mangoldoi only to return after six months. “Those were bad days for me and my children. I had to leave the capital city as staying here means buying water and every basic thing that supports you. When I came back, I had to clear the school fees, the growing rent and the rickshaw instalments. I took a loan from a bank and cleared off all the backlogs to start afresh. The batteries of the rickshaw too needed to be changed,” adds the mother.

With one smartphone, Dhanmoni juggles between vaccination duties and online classes of her daughter. Most of the time, she leaves the phone at home for the classes. “I am making my daughter understand the importance of educational certificates. She is responsible now and understands the harsh realities of life” adds Dhanmoni, who has studied till class 10.

Talking about the vaccination drive, she adds: “Initially, people were reluctant to get vaccinated. However things have changed now. In most of the centres, there are more than 200 to 300 people daily on an average. By the time I retire for the day it’s almost 5pm," says a proud Dhanmoni Bora. In his recent tweet, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state achieved the milestone of two crore vaccination against Covid-19 on September 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here