This Woman Found Sparkling Stone in US Park, Turns Out It's Diamond

Luck can change fortunes in a matter of seconds and something similar happened to a lucky tourist, who was roaming in a park when her eyes suddenly fell on a stone. This stone, tiny in size, was sparkling. When the woman picked it, she had no clue that it was going to change everything in her life. This was not just any stone but a precious diamond. Noreen Wredberg of California had gone for a walk with her husband Michael Wredberg to The Crater of Diamond State Park of Arkansas.

There Noreen’s eyes fell on a shining yellowstone. According to a press release issued by the park, initially, the woman did not know that the stone was a precious diamond. Noreen showed the stone to the park authorities and they confirmed that it was a real diamond. According to officials, this is the biggest diamond found in the park till now.

Before Noreen, another tourist had found a diamond of 4.49 carat in October last year. This is a very popular park among tourists, who come here and look for diamonds. Whoever finds the diamond becomes its owner.

Caleb Howell of the Diamond Park said that the diamond that Noreen found was in the shape of a jellybean and its colour was light yellow. After looking at the diamond under the microscope, everyone became a fan of its shape and colour. Noreen who found this diamond gave an interview to The Independent and said that she had not yet thought about what she was going to do with this diamond. The value of this kind of a diamond has been estimated to be around Rs 22-23 lakhs. However, the value may also increase because of its shape.

