This Woman Showed Up For Her 'Big' Interview With Microsoft, A Month Before The Date

all dressed up ready n freaking out for my big skype interview with Microsoft and this happens. possibly the biggest noob on this planet hahahahaha if you don’t laugh you’ll cry pic.twitter.com/OKn2n8i39z — laura maclean (@lauramacleann) January 18, 2019

Just reply, thatl teach me for trusting a bloody macbook — BS (@BarryBhoy777) January 18, 2019

Yeah, she showed some intense dedication to punctuality — Harkamal Saran (@hark_87) January 19, 2019

"What would you say is your greatest weakness?"

"I really hate being late for things" — Jamie O'Connell (@mixtwitch) January 19, 2019

sadly you are not the only person to notice this, my family wont let me live this down. pic.twitter.com/zsh0Ixl7Hz — laura maclean (@lauramacleann) January 19, 2019

Haha.. What's embarrassing is I didn't pick up on the issue until I got to the last pic. Looks like we're both over January. — sugar plum💐 (@joaplum) January 18, 2019

I've done it. I turned up at an interview a week early. I was actually offered the job the following week lol. — Frank W (@frawil66) January 19, 2019

I SORT OF DID THE SAME THING @ MICROSOFT. I added the wrong Skype address and missed the call! But they were lovely & called me back at a later time unexpectedly - I got the job (so don't worry too much!). — Maira (@_Maira26) January 19, 2019

I once flew from London to New York a month early for a meeting. I only realised when I was resetting the time on my watch as we were on decent into JFK. Trust me. This is not the most embarrassing thing you’ll ever do. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — Alasdair Allan (@aallan) January 19, 2019