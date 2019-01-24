LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
This Woman Showed Up For Her 'Big' Interview With Microsoft, A Month Before The Date

A student botched up her 'big interview' with Microsoft by being early by a month for it, and insisting she wasn't late.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 24, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
Preparing ahead for a big day in your life is something we have all done. Especially if it's something as big as a job interview with Microsoft.

A Twitter user, in her excitement about her interview prepared for it, and showed up, an entire month early.

Laura Maclean, a 21-year-old Scottish student studying management and marketing at Robert Gordon University in the UK, shared in an interview how excited she was to be getting an interview with Microsoft's university recruitment team that offers students a chance to work for a full year with the company.

Her interview was scheduled for February 18th.

On the morning of January 18th, Maclean woke up and got ready for her interview at 11 AM. When nobody Skype-d her, she panicked.

Wondering if it was her Internet that was at fault, she emailed the recruiter, asking why the interview hadn't begun yet.

email

The recruiter emailed her back stating it was on February 18th.

email2

Further confused, she told them it was, infact, 18th February, so where was her promised interview?

email3

The recruiter politely pointed out it was 18th January, not February.

email4

"If you don't laugh, you'll cry" she wrote on Twitter, sharing the story of her goof-up.




Netizens, however, were very positive about it, and tried to find the lighter side of her sabotaging her chances at the 'interview'.

Some asked her to blame it on a Macbook.




Some asked her to essentially list "great at punctuality" on her resume.







Some wouldn't let her live down the fact that she thought an entire month had passed by.




But she isn't alone in this goof-up.















While January may seem to be just flying past, in an interview to Buzzfeed, Laura revealed that she is still getting the interview next month.




facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

