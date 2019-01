This Woman Showed Up For Her 'Big' Interview With Microsoft, A Month Before The Date

all dressed up ready n freaking out for my big skype interview with Microsoft and this happens. possibly the biggest noob on this planet hahahahaha if you don’t laugh you’ll cry pic.twitter.com/OKn2n8i39z — laura maclean (@lauramacleann) January 18, 2019

Just reply, thatl teach me for trusting a bloody macbook — BS (@BarryBhoy777) January 18, 2019

Yeah, she showed some intense dedication to punctuality — Harkamal Saran (@hark_87) January 19, 2019

"What would you say is your greatest weakness?"

"I really hate being late for things" — Jamie O'Connell (@mixtwitch) January 19, 2019

sadly you are not the only person to notice this, my family wont let me live this down. pic.twitter.com/zsh0Ixl7Hz — laura maclean (@lauramacleann) January 19, 2019

Haha.. What's embarrassing is I didn't pick up on the issue until I got to the last pic. Looks like we're both over January. — sugar plum💐 (@joaplum) January 18, 2019

I've done it. I turned up at an interview a week early. I was actually offered the job the following week lol. — Frank W (@frawil66) January 19, 2019

I SORT OF DID THE SAME THING @ MICROSOFT. I added the wrong Skype address and missed the call! But they were lovely & called me back at a later time unexpectedly - I got the job (so don't worry too much!). — Maira (@_Maira26) January 19, 2019

I once flew from London to New York a month early for a meeting. I only realised when I was resetting the time on my watch as we were on decent into JFK. Trust me. This is not the most embarrassing thing you’ll ever do. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — Alasdair Allan (@aallan) January 19, 2019

Preparing ahead for a big day in your life is something we have all done. Especially if it's something as big as a job interview with Microsoft.A Twitter user, in her excitement about her interview prepared for it, and showed up, an entire month early.Laura Maclean, a 21-year-old Scottish student studying management and marketing at Robert Gordon University in the UK, shared in an interview how excited she was to be getting an interview with Microsoft's university recruitment team that offers students a chance to work for a full year with the company.Her interview was scheduled for February 18th.On the morning of January 18th, Maclean woke up and got ready for her interview at 11 AM. When nobody Skype-d her, she panicked.Wondering if it was her Internet that was at fault, she emailed the recruiter, asking why the interview hadn't begun yet.The recruiter emailed her back stating it was on February 18th.Further confused, she told them it was, infact, 18th February, so where was her promised interview?The recruiter politely pointed out it was 18th January, not February."If you don't laugh, you'll cry" she wrote on Twitter, sharing the story of her goof-up.Netizens, however, were very positive about it, and tried to find the lighter side of her sabotaging her chances at the 'interview'.Some asked her to blame it on a Macbook.Some asked her to essentially list "great at punctuality" on her resume.Some wouldn't let her live down the fact that she thought an entire month had passed by.But she isn't alone in this goof-up.While January may seem to be just flying past, in an interview to Buzzfeed, Laura revealed that she is still getting the interview next month.