This Woman Spends Rs 4 Lakh a Year on Her 'Fashionista' Pigeons

A 23-year-old woman from Louth, Lincolnshire, England spends nearly £4,000 (4,07,723 rupees) a year on her ‘fashionista’ rescue pigeons. The pigeon-crazy woman has provided them with their own adapted bedroom, a wardrobe of different outfits, and a stroller for going on walks.

Meggy Johnson rescued her pet pigeons named, Sky and Moose, after she found them abandoned in vulnerable conditions.

She nursed them to health by hand feeding them with a tube for six weeks until they became healthy as any ordinary pigeon.

According to Mail Online, both the pigeons now live a luxurious life just like any other pampered pet. Meggy gives them birthday presents; they have a collection of soft toys and enjoy their surroundings from the safety of their own netted compartment.

When Meggy shared the picture of her pets on Instagram, she was criticized and netizens branded the pigeons as ‘flying rats.’ But she stated that they are great and should be treated as any other pet.

As per the report, she spends around £400 a month, that is Rs 40,780 on her birds. Meggy mentioned that each dress costs nearly £30, which is 3,058. And their outfits are practical too as they catch the bird’s poo and keep the house clean.

Talking about her expenses Meggy said, ‘I spend between £300 and £400 on them a month but if I looked through my bank account, I would probably shock myself, it could be more.’

Maggy found her love for the birds back in 2016 when her late dog Pippa showed her a nest in a hedge and there were two baby pigeons from which one was dead, so she took the other and took it home with her. To save the baby pigeons’ life, the pigeon rescuer contacted a few wildlife rescue centres for advice, afterwards, she was able to save them.

Maggy said that with this initiative, she wants people to see pigeons as intelligent and sweet birds, and they also deserve a chance at a good life.

