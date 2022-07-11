This Woman Spent Decade Writing Concocted Russian History On Wikipedia

Google has become our go-to place for any questions or confusion. Imagine how surprising it would be if you suddenly found out that the information you believed to be true on the Internet was fabricated stories. Yes, you read it right! Now, let’s take a deep dive.

A fantasy novelist, Yifan, from China, fooled people by doing the same for 10 years on Wikipedia. According to sources, she was writing some concoctions in the history of Russia on Wikipedia for about 10 years.

Yifan had to do some research about Russian history for his novel. She got information about Kashin Silver Mine, one of the most prominent early modern industries in the world. She found all this interesting and started doing further research about it.

When she matched the information from Chinese Wikipedia with that of Russian Wikipedia, there were dissimilarities. Even the mines and characters she was looking for were not in Russian history.

Later, she put this incident on a Chinese question-and-answer platform named Zhihu and it went viral on site. The woman, who wrote hundreds of articles, published herself under the name “Zhemao” and she used to call herself the daughter of a diplomat posted in Russia. She even made the blatantly false claim that she was a graduate of Russian history. The woman only had a high school diploma and is a housewife.

After this incident came to light, Jimao said that now there will be a permanent ban on her. She wants to learn new things and live an honest life now that she has very little time for studying. Some people are inspired by the ability of women to write stories, while others are saddened by the decline in trust in Chinese Wikipedia.

