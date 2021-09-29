This Woman Tried New Jumpsuit at Home, Got Stuck in it. Here's What Happened Next

Haven’t we all, at least once, bought clothes without trying and thinking that they would fit us? Problems occur when we try these clothes at home. Something similar happened to a woman who bought a costly jumpsuit from Zara. While trying it at home, the zip of the dress got stuck in such a way that the woman had to go back to the store in that condition itself.

This woman’s daughter has posted a video on Tik Tok about the entire incident. In the video, the woman can be seen running around with her brand-new jumpsuit.

She bought the jumpsuit from a Zara store and when she was trying it at home, she came to know that there was some problem with the zip of the dress. She went, stuck in the jumpsuit, to complain at the Zara store. Isabel Robins made a complete video of this funny incident that happened to her mother and shared it with her followers. When the woman tried to close the zip at home it almost broke. Isabel said that her mother got stuck in her new clothes because there was a problem with its zip. She drove to the store in the same condition.

Finally, after going through all the security checks the woman entered the Zara store where the staff helped her in coming out of the dress by fixing its zip. This video of the mother-daughter has been seen and liked by many people till now. People have also commented on this incident. While some people are shocked about the fact that Isabel’s mother went wearing the dress with the tag just to get her zip fixed. She could have fixed it herself.

