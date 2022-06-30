This Woman Wants You to Hire Her 'Handy' Husband But it's Not What You Think

In a bid to combat the cost of living crisis, a wife has been renting out her husband for a bit of extra cash. Lara Young in the United Kingdom came up with this unique idea to make some extra money, and without a fuss, she launched her own ‘Hire my handy hubby’ service. The mother of three, Laura got this quirky idea of renting her husband to other women from a podcast, which detailed a man making his living by putting together flatpack furniture for other people. Laura’s 41-year-old husband, James is talented and thorough at any DIY job he takes.

In a candid conversation with the Mirror, Laura said, ‘He’s good at everything around the house and garden, so I thought why not put those skills to use and hire him out?’ And therefore the smart wife even launched a website with the name ‘Rent My Handy Husband.’ In addition, she advertised her website on platforms like Facebook and the popular Nextdoor app. Laura added, ‘People are genuinely interested. There have been a few that got the wrong idea and thought I was hiring James out for something else entirely! Even with the cost of living crisis, I’m not planning to do that!’

Laura revealed that many people couldn’t find builders to turn in for little jobs, while James can do it all. She added, ‘Most people think it’s great. They say it’s sometimes hard to get builders to quote for little jobs as they’re not interested. James is perfect for things like putting flat packs together, putting up trampolines, building shelves, and installing things.’ While sharing that often it is handier to call in help rather than wait for your husband, Laura continued, “Sometimes it’s quicker and easier to get someone in to do a job we’ve been waiting on our husbands to do for what feels like a lifetime. Life gets in the way and those jobs get put to the side, which is where my idea came in.”

James had to give up his night shift worker job a few years ago to help his wife with their three kids, of whom two are autistic. He wishes to go back to college to study motor mechanics and will try to manage his studies with his hubby hire work to ensure study flow of income. Detailing the services Laura added, “The hire charges average around £35 a house and no job is too small. It can be as little as fitting a TV to the wall, fitting a blind, or painting a fence.” She further added that she wishes to be honest with her customers and keep the charges to a minimum, as she understands living on a budget. Therefore, the couple also offers discounts to disabled people, the ones on the Universal credit, and people above 65 years of age.

