This Woman Whose Makeup Company Surpassed Kylie Cosmetics is the 'Self-Made' Billionaire We Need

Kylie Jenner may have lip kits - Pat McGrath Labs has the entire industry.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 21, 2018, 2:15 PM IST
Recently, Forbes naming Kylie Jenner as the world's richest "self-made" woman in the US sparked a series of debates on just how 'self-made' she really was.



Kylie Jenner's success relied on her makeup brand - Kylie Cosmetics.

But Pat McGrath Labs cosmetics has just surpassed Kylie cosmetics and is now worth 1 billion USD, (68,74,05,00,000 INR!) So why are people not talking about the actual self-made woman here?

While Kylie Cosmetics may be all over your social media because that's how she promotes her brand, and Pat McGrath Labs may seem unfamiliar -it isn't a new kid on the block.

For every makeup lover, Sephora is equivalent to paradise, and Pat McGrath Labs is a staple at the chain. At Sephora, the most common lipstick and eyeshadow range is Pat McGrath Labs - primarily because it comes with a huge range of options to choose from, and it is also the one which gets sold-out the fastest!

Pat McGrath Labs was started by British-makeup Artist, Pat McGrath, who has been called the most influential make-up artist in the world by Vogue Magazine. Unlike Kylie, McGrath wasn't born into a reality-TV family.

Pat had humble beginnings. Raised by a single mother, Pat had no formal training for her make-up or fashion. She worked two jobs to fund her makeup career, worked with designers on fashion runways and has even done makeup for Kendall Jenner, before launching her now iconic makeup brand in 2016 (about the same time frame as Kylie Jenner launched hers.)

Affinity Magazine pointed this out, and called her "self-made," the same keyword that had been used for Kylie Jenner by Forbes.





Twitter has noticed this after her brand exceeded Kylie Cosmetics, and some are pointing out how she should have been on the face of Forbes as the "real self-made woman."







Here are some of the iconic looks Pat has served us, which is a reminder of how she got to where she is.



