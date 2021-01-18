This Woman Wore Makeup Daily for 22 Years. Here's How Her Husband Reacted when She Stopped Doing it

In misogynist cultures, women are often mocked for wearing too much makeup and at the same system taunts them for wearing little or no makeup. While, the choice of putting on makeup is solely a personal choice, it becomes a talk for people around us.

A dash of lipstick, a line of kohl is a basic makeup routine. And, when there is time at hand and a special occasion on the calendar, we tend to spend an extra hour to put that makeup on our face. But howsoever a woman might be a of makeup, doing it daily and not of your own will, it can be a daunting task.

That is what this woman, married for the last 22 years, has been facing of late. Barring days of sickness and camping trips, this woman has had to rise every day, take a shower, shower her legs and then spends an hour to put on that makeup and do her hair. And after all these years, the fatigue has kicked in and she feels she cannot do it anymore.

"I’m tired of it, so I recently stopped doing it on Sundays. Mind you, I don’t look like a total slob, I just put on moisturizer, put my hair up in a pony tail and wear track suits or other casual clothing," she wrote while narrating her ordeal in Slate.com's Dear Prudence advice column. But her husband isn't liking her "grooming-free Sundays".

"I still think I look better than half the women I encounter out and about in public, but my husband is having a fit about my grooming-free Sundays," she says.

Her husband thinks that her new routine of not doing makeup on Sundays will be the beginning of a “downward spiral” for her and she will end up being a "messy, slobby woman".

To him, his wife's new look is nothing like 'sexy". "He points out that he still showers every day (true—and it takes him 15 minutes from start to finish) and that, while he doesn’t shave on weekends, I’ve told him that his stubble is sexy (it is) but he finds nothing sexy about my new look," she writes.

Though not completely disenchanted with her makeup routine, she feels this is a wastage of time when she does nothing beyond some yard work or going to the grocery store. Now, she feels her husband is being 'ridiculous' with his nagging and insistence of following the makeup routine without a fail. "His nagging about it is really getting on my nerves"