This Woman’s Attempt To Make Tea Is Scaring The Internet

A woman from America has left tea lovers baffled and horrified after she revealed how she made a cuppa. The woman recently took to her TikTok handle, @happygoliving, to ask users for advice after she moaned about a “major flaw” with her electric kettle that she purchased online. In the video, she told viewers that the kettle has not been working properly. She demonstrated the same by trying to make a cup of tea.

Further, the woman attempted to brew the tea bags and boil the water at the same time. As the water boils, it swirls around and starts rising. Eventually, it overflows and shoots out of the kettle. Seeing this, people are in hysterics. Wanting to seek the opinion of others, the woman asked her followers if they could notice the serious issue with the appliance. She further questioned the purpose of making such an appliance.

The video has racked up more than 4.1 million views and more than 10, 000 comments. Tea lovers around the world were traumatised by looking at the process of making the tea. Many users pointed out that the water came out because she had boiled the tea bag along with the water in the kettle and it had nothing to do with the technology of the kettle.

Another said that Americans can buy a kettle from anywhere but they make a joke out of it. A user said that the “major flaw” was that she didn’t know how to use the kettle. A few others joked that the woman should be “banned" from making tea after her epic fail.

However, it appears the woman had heard the advice loud and clear as she, later, uploaded a follow-up post in which she showed herself boiling the water in the kettle after taking out the tea infuser. The woman said that she has finally managed to get the kettle working. However, she questioned the use of the tea infuser given along with the kettle.

