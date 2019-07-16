This Woman's Euphoric Reaction to England Winning the Cricket World Cup Is Now Viral

While England supporters had every reason to cheer their country’s dramatic win in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 finals, one elderly woman was so overwhelmed by emotions that she burst into uncontrollable laughter as the team inched closer to the historic win.

England became World Champions for the first time after winning their nail-biting Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord’s on Sunday on account of having hit more boundaries in their allotted 50 overs.

It obviously meant a lot to England supporters including an elderly woman whose priceless reaction was shared on Twitter by her granddaughter.

“Please enjoy this video of my grandmas reaction to England winning cricket world cup #CWC19Final,” Twitter user gwenfs1 wrote along with a video which has since been viewed nearly 2 million times and collected thousands of likes and retweets.

The over two-minute long video shows the woman tensely watching the final moments of the match and burst into celebrations and fits of laughter as England emerge victorious.

England and New Zealand tied scores at 241-each after two innings, leading to a super-over which also ended in a draw as both teams scored 15 runs each.

Since England had scored more boundaries ( fours and sixes combined), they were declared winners, according to the tournament’s rules.