This Woman’s Melodious Rendition of Lata Mangeshkar Classic Will Take You Back in Time
In a video posted by BarpetaTown The place of peace, on Facebook, a woman can be seen singing the composition Laxmikant Pyarelal amidst the busy Ranaghat railway station in a pristine voice that is sure to leave listeners mesmerized.
Screenshot from video posted by 'BarpetaTown The place of peace' on Facebook.
In a world dominated by gizmos, gadgets and electronic cacophony, sometimes the soulful crooning by a roadside stranger can make one stop in their tracks as they slip into a nostalgia riddled path back to the eras of pure classic tones and tunes.
Such a case happened at the Ranaghat station in West Bengal, from where a woman's rendition of 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma' originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar for the 1972 Hindi film Shor has taken the internet by storm.
It seems that netizens cannot get enough of her voice and style of singing the classic. Notably, Shor starred Manoj Kumar, Nanda and Master Satyajit in pivotal roles and is most noted for the memorable song, ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma.’
In a video posted by BarpetaTown The place of peace, on Facebook, the woman can be seen singing the composition Laxmikant Pyarelal amidst the busy Ranaghat railway station in a pristine voice that is sure to leave listeners mesmerized.
The video, which has been liked over 43K times and has received over 4.2K comments, saw people appreciating the woman's beautiful voice in the comments section of the Facebook video.
One user wrote, "Amazing ... According to her clothes, she must be a simple woman ... But what a treasure of voice, emotion and gentleness ..."
Another opined that the woman in question must have seen a lot in life, writing, "She must have gone through a lot in life. Singing with so much sentimental emotion. God Bless her and keep her happy."
A third user seems to have noticed the pathos the woman emotes and wrote befittingly, "So much pain in her eyes, I guess the soulful voice says about her life, God bless her give her life back. Prayers."
Others too commented how her soulful rendition brought tears to their eyes, with some even urging TV media to come forward to help her reach more people so that musicians can come forward to support her and recognise her talent.
The Facebook page BarpetaTown The place of peace posted yet another video of the woman where she is seen singing another Lata Mangeshkar classic, "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon".
