follow us on
4-min read

This Woman's Story on How She Fell in Love With Mumbai During Ganesh Chaturthi Will Warm Your Hearts

A story that will bring a smile to your face.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2018, 1:47 PM IST
It is that day of the year when thousands across the country will be playing dholaks to celebrate Lord Ganesha's birth.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is a major festival in India, but it's a tad bit special in Maharashtra. The pandals are taken over by huge and fancy idols of Lord Ganesha and there's of course, music.

A Mumbai resident and Twitter user recently took to the microblogging site to share an anecdote around the festival. The Mumbai resident, who had lived in Bengaluru for 10 years, explains how she fell in love with Mumbai during the festivities.

@swatieyz wrote, "Ganesh chaturthi is here and I am thinking about the night in 2016 when Bombay first made me fall in love with the beautiful city that it is. I moved to Bombay on 5th sep 2016 after spending almost 10 years in Bangalore. This was the day Ganesh festival began that year."

It was the last day of the festival when @swatieyz's colleagues at work asked her if she had visited the "Lal Bagh Ka Raja". She hadn't.





But realising that @swatieyz was taking them seriously, her colleagues advised her against visiting the celebrations on the very last day of the festival. Things can get chaotic due to rush and traffic snarls.





A newbie on Twitter, @swatieyz sent out a tweet asking if it was safe to go to "Lal Bagh ka Raja" for a late night darshan. To her surprise, her followers responded with a yes.

"Had the most incredible darshan in flat 25 mins," @swatieyz writes.





With only 110 rupees on her, @swatieyz bought a laddoo and a photo frame of Ganesha.

On her way back, she realised she had lost her way but managed to get a taxi back to her guest house. Only then she realised, she didn't have cash on herself nor did she have any money at her guest house.





With no cash to give him, @swatieyz suggested the cabbie to drive her to the nearest ATM but he politely declined. To her surprise he said, God had sent him to help her. She pointed out that the driver was a Muslim man.



