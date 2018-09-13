This Woman's Story on How She Fell in Love With Mumbai During Ganesh Chaturthi Will Warm Your Hearts



Ganesh chaturthi is here and I am thinking about the night in 2016 when Bombay first made me fall in love with the beautiful city that it is.

I moved to Bombay on 5th sep 2016 after spending almost 10 years in Bangalore.



This was the day Ganesh festival began that year.

— RiderOnTheStorm (@swatieyz) September 12, 2018



Last day of the festival, a colleague at work asked if I had visited Lal Baug Cha Raja yet. Till then I used to think that Lal Bagh ka Raja was a famous temple and didn’t know that the idol only remains for 10 days of the festival - just like our Durga Pujo.



— RiderOnTheStorm (@swatieyz) September 12, 2018





So I tell him I haven’t and my manager also joins him and jokes saying that I made a significant move in career and changed cities and arrived in Bombay on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi and how can I not pay my respects to Lal Bagh Ka Raja!

— RiderOnTheStorm (@swatieyz) September 12, 2018



But realizing that I was taking them seriously, they assured me they were only joking and that it wasn’t advisable for me to go there all alone that too last day, new to the city etc.

That was that. I return to my temp company accommodation in worli and go about my evening.



— RiderOnTheStorm (@swatieyz) September 12, 2018





I wasn’t regular on Twitter then and had about 100 followers.

Just out of curiosity I decided to post online and ask “if it was safe to go to Lal bagh ka raja” at that hour and if I will get darshan. It was around 11 pm and had just stopped raining.

— RiderOnTheStorm (@swatieyz) September 12, 2018



This was probably the first time twitter responded to me () and I received so many comments all saying “yes”.

So I look up the place on google map - it showed 12 mins walk from my guest house.

I changed and left.



Had the most incredible darshan in flat 25 mins.



— RiderOnTheStorm (@swatieyz) September 12, 2018





Now I only had 110 bucks on me. I bought one ladoo for 10 bucks and a photo frame of Ganesh which the seller quoted 120 bucks but I bargained and settled for 90 . But it was such a happy bargain that I gave him 100 instead. That photo hangs in puja ghar of my house in Calcutta.

— RiderOnTheStorm (@swatieyz) September 12, 2018



And I happily started walking back home. Clicking pictures of people on the street. I would have kept clicking but my phone died. And thanks to multiple exits of the pandal I had no clue where I had exited and how to get to my guest house from there.

It was about 1 am by then.



— RiderOnTheStorm (@swatieyz) September 12, 2018





I walked for a while and then managed to get a kaali peeli

taxi.

Told him name of the building and he said he knew where it was. Only after reaching my guesthouse, I realised I didn’t have cash to pay him. Had no cash with me in my room as well. And I told him so.

— RiderOnTheStorm (@swatieyz) September 12, 2018



I suggested him to drive me to nearby atm. But this guy said it wasn’t needed. Said maybe god sent him only to help me.

He was a Muslim. But was so proud of the Ganesh festival which he told me was “jaan of mumbai”.

I offered him half of the laddoo and he happily accepted.



— RiderOnTheStorm (@swatieyz) September 12, 2018



It is that day of the year when thousands across the country will be playing dholaks to celebrate Lord Ganesha's birth.Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is a major festival in India, but it's a tad bit special in Maharashtra. The pandals are taken over by huge and fancy idols of Lord Ganesha and there's of course, music.A Mumbai resident and Twitter user recently took to the microblogging site to share an anecdote around the festival. The Mumbai resident, who had lived in Bengaluru for 10 years, explains how she fell in love with Mumbai during the festivities.@swatieyz wrote, "Ganesh chaturthi is here and I am thinking about the night in 2016 when Bombay first made me fall in love with the beautiful city that it is. I moved to Bombay on 5th sep 2016 after spending almost 10 years in Bangalore. This was the day Ganesh festival began that year."It was the last day of the festival when @swatieyz's colleagues at work asked her if she had visited the "Lal Bagh Ka Raja". She hadn't.But realising that @swatieyz was taking them seriously, her colleagues advised her against visiting the celebrations on the very last day of the festival. Things can get chaotic due to rush and traffic snarls.A newbie on Twitter, @swatieyz sent out a tweet asking if it was safe to go to "Lal Bagh ka Raja" for a late night darshan. To her surprise, her followers responded with a yes."Had the most incredible darshan in flat 25 mins," @swatieyz writes.With only 110 rupees on her, @swatieyz bought a laddoo and a photo frame of Ganesha.On her way back, she realised she had lost her way but managed to get a taxi back to her guest house. Only then she realised, she didn't have cash on herself nor did she have any money at her guest house.With no cash to give him, @swatieyz suggested the cabbie to drive her to the nearest ATM but he politely declined. To her surprise he said, God had sent him to help her. She pointed out that the driver was a Muslim man.