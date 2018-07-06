GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Woman's Tinder Profile Picture Sparked an Online Debate about Toilet Paper. Yep.

But what about when you accidentally pull too hard and the entire roll falls off the stand?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2018, 1:42 PM IST
Tinder profile pictures make or break your perception about the person.

They are conversation starters - because with the new layout you always have to see the picture first before you read the bio - so whether or not you are going to swipe right for the person depends primarily on this opening picture.

Often, the usual factors for not swiping right are the same through the world - they don't meet your appearance standards, their personality doesn't seem that great based on a photo, or simply the fact that there is more than one person in the photo and you don't know who the user is.

For this woman, however, the primary factor she was judged for, was the position of how she placed her toilet paper.

Hana Michels posted on Twitter on how she's had the profile for a year and so far has had 23 men tell her that the position of her toilet paper roll was incorrect.




Hana, who is a writer for Bunny Ears often has funny stuff for twitter, and posted this in the same lines.

Her tweet, however, got quite a bit of attention - and people started replying to it with their unique inputs.







While her roommate had a point - other Twitterati were only too helpful sharing their expert opinions on how the toilet paper roll should have ideally been placed.




And their unique inputs on under what circumstances it should be different.




And they were very divided in their opinions.




And some were on a different tangent itself.




And while lots of people have very dividing opinions on the toilet paper roll - Hana also pointed out something any woman on Twitter or the greater Internet in general, will be all too familiar with.




Why is the position of toilet paper rolls so debatable? People should be allowed to live their personal lives in whichever way they want, but as this Twitter user points out,




So the next time you're looking for a life partner on Tinder, find out how they place their roll before it's too-i-let for you.

