This Woman's Twitter Thread on Menstrual Hygiene is a Must Read for Everyone

She also told me that the place where she lives, women even use ash, dust, sand and even sawdust instead of pads. A study I was reading online reveals that 70% of reproductive diseases in India are caused by poor menstrual hygiene and it can also affect maternal mortality. — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) July 6, 2018

1. Please take out 10 min to educate them of the benefits of using sanitary pads n the health hazards caused by cloth or other alternatives like ash or dust.



2. Open the bag just a little before you give them so that they cannot be resold in market defeating the whole purpose — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) July 6, 2018

Here’s what you can do:



1. Educate and encourage your house help to try sanitary pads

2. Get economical packs from your nearest Jan Aushadhi stores. At 2.5 rs per pad 10-12 pads will cost you only 25-30 Rs a month

3. Give them these packs every month on top of their salary — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) July 6, 2018

Women's sanitation is one of the biggest obstacles in ensuring women's health in India. Lack of awareness about mental hygiene, combined with the high price of sanitary pads for young women and girls, especially from the lower income groups are some of the biggest challenges. Despite the constant churn of debates and dialogues, young school girls continue to drop out of school and young women continue to run the risk of catching infections due to improper menstrual hygiene. Even though access and awareness is one fold of the problem, it is the high price of sanitary napkins that makes it most difficult for many women in the country to address the problem.