4-min read

This Woman's Twitter Thread on Menstrual Hygiene is a Must Read for Everyone

In a thread, a Twitter user discussed how most of the women working as domestic helps do not use sanitary napkins but use rags and even ash or sawdust.

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2018, 10:48 AM IST
This Woman's Twitter Thread on Menstrual Hygiene is a Must Read for Everyone
Image credits: News18 Hindi
Women's sanitation is one of the biggest obstacles in ensuring women's health in India.

Lack of awareness about mental hygiene, combined with the high price of sanitary pads for young women and girls, especially from the lower income groups are some of the biggest challenges. Despite the constant churn of debates and dialogues, young school girls continue to drop out of school and young women continue to run the risk of catching infections due to improper menstrual hygiene.

Even though access and awareness is one fold of the problem, it is the high price of sanitary napkins that makes it most difficult for many women in the country to address the problem.

One Twitter user recently shared her own experience with her domestic help who said she wanted to use old T-shirts as pads.

In a thread, Twitter user @swatic12 discussed how most of the women working as domestic helps do not use sanitary napkins but use rags and even ash or sawdust. She said the 12 percent GST levy on pads when items such as bindi, sindoor, and kajal are exempted “is a debate” and can’t be resolved soon, but urged others to step in and raise awareness about using them.

1

Her post goes on to talk about how there have been measures proposed and taken up by the government, although a lot more needs to be done.




“I would request all of you reading this thread to help by giving sanitary pads every month to your house help, maids, any female workers around you apart from their monthly salary,” she urged people on the micro-blogging site.







This thread has been creating a lot of buzz on the Twitterverse, with people expressing their appreciation for Sawati and also carrying forward the campaign of raising the issue of menstrual hygiene.
























