This Woman's UTI Turned Out to Be a Glass Tumbler Lodged for Last 4 Years

After experiencing all the symptoms related to the UTI (urinary tract infection), a 45-year-old woman from Tunisia discovered a glass tumbler in her bladder that was stuck in there for four years after she had inserted it for sexual purposes. The X-ray scan revealed that there was a ‘rectangular form’ inside her bladder, encased by a large bladder stone, measuring a length of 8cm. It is said that the bladder stones are formed when urine is not completely emptied from the bladder. In some cases, it may happen as a result of foreign objects wedged inside the body.

It is said that the woman was using a tumbler as a sex toy in her early 40s, which she had inserted into the urethra. Doctors have warned against this practice. In addition, the patient had also suffered cystitis (inflammation of the bladder) several times, but it has not investigated.

As per the doctors investigation, the woman didn’t have any blood in the urine nor she was not suffering with any urinary incontinence. New research states that sexual health programs that include sexual desire and sexual pleasure can improve knowledge and attitudes around sex, as well as condom use.

The research was published in the open access journal ‘PLOS ONE’. The meta-analysis of research literature from 2005-2020 found that incorporating pleasure in such programs can have positive effects on attitudes and safer sex behaviour and recommended revisiting sexual education and health intervention approaches that do not acknowledge that sexual experiences can be pleasurable.

Billions of dollars are spent around the world each year on sexual and reproductive health and rights services and programs. Yet with fewer than ten years to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which target sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights, there is still a huge global burden of sexually transmitted diseases and HIV.

