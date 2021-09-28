This Wood is More Precious Than Any Diamond or Even Gold; A Kilo Costs Rs 73 Lakh

If anyone is asked about the most precious thing on earth, a person is expected to say gold or diamond. But would you believe it if you were told that there’s a variety of wood much more precious than any stone or metal on earth? Yes, you read that right.

Agarwood, a kind of wood derived from the aquilaria tree, is also called aloeswood or eaglewood. This wood is found in Japan, Arabia, China, India, and South-East Asian countries. Agarwood is the world’s rarest and the most expensive variety of wood to be sold. According to Business Insider, one kilogram of agarwood can cost as much as $1,00,000 or Rs. 73,00,000. At present, the price of one gram of diamond in India is Rs 3,25,000, while 10 grams of gold is worth around Rs 47,695.

Agarwood is commonly known as Kyara or Kyanam in Japan. Perfumes and other fragrant articles are made from Agarwood. After the wood decomposes, its remains are used in the production of perfume. Oud oil is also extracted from the resin that is extracted from agarwood. Oud is a kind of essential oil that is used only in manufacturing perfumes, and in today’s era, this oil costs 25 lakh rupees per kg.

Because of its price, Agarwood is also called Wood of Gods or God’s wood. There are many Aquilaria trees in countries such as China, Japan and Hong Kong, but agarwood is so valuable that its illegal harvesting and smuggling is being done on a large scale.

According to a BBC report, the smuggling rates are so high that now the Aquilaria trees are almost being eradicated. According to the report, Asian Plantation Capital Company is the largest agarwood processing company in Asia.

