Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

'The World Doesn't Deserve You': Twitter Says #SorrySujith After 2-Year-Old Dies in Borewell

On Tuesday, the two year old boy, who had been trapped in an abandoned borewell in Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu for the past four days, died.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2019, 2:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'The World Doesn't Deserve You': Twitter Says #SorrySujith After 2-Year-Old Dies in Borewell
Family of two-year-old Sujith Wilson grieves after his mortal remains were recovered from a borewell in Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, a two-year-old boy, who had been trapped in an abandoned borewell in Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu for the past four days, died and his "decomposed" body was retrieved by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams.

Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan announced that their worst fears had been confirmed and that the boy had died; he also announced that digging operations had been suspended. Following the announcement, hashtags like #RIPSujith or #SorrySujith began trending online, with condolences pouring in from different corners of the country. Political leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Dr. Harsh Vardhan also tweeted:

There was a sense of underlying angst and frustration of the common man who blamed the apathy of the government towards "killer borewells", which have claimed lives in the past too. For instance, in Punjab, a two-year-old died after he fell into a borewell and could not be saved, although his body was retrieved.

In May, a young girl fell into a 440 feet deep borewell. Even after a fourteen-hour rescue mission, the child could not be saved. Recurrent instances and failure on the government's part to take adequate measures has fuelled heated discussions on Twitter about "empty promises" or how the government would rather spend millions on Moon missions yet ignore the very real problem of borewells here at home.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram