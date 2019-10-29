'The World Doesn't Deserve You': Twitter Says #SorrySujith After 2-Year-Old Dies in Borewell

On Tuesday, a two-year-old boy, who had been trapped in an abandoned borewell in Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu for the past four days, died and his "decomposed" body was retrieved by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams.

Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan announced that their worst fears had been confirmed and that the boy had died; he also announced that digging operations had been suspended. Following the announcement, hashtags like #RIPSujith or #SorrySujith began trending online, with condolences pouring in from different corners of the country. Political leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Dr. Harsh Vardhan also tweeted:

My heart goes out to the family of #SujithWilson who had fought with death for over 70 hours. No words would be enough to express my sadness, I grieve with the family. May he rest in peace. #RIPSujith @EPSTamilNadu @CMOTamilNadu — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) October 29, 2019

I’m sorry to hear about the passing of baby Sujith. My condolences to his grieving parents and his family. #RIPSujith — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2019

There was a sense of underlying angst and frustration of the common man who blamed the apathy of the government towards "killer borewells", which have claimed lives in the past too. For instance, in Punjab, a two-year-old died after he fell into a borewell and could not be saved, although his body was retrieved.

In May, a young girl fell into a 440 feet deep borewell. Even after a fourteen-hour rescue mission, the child could not be saved. Recurrent instances and failure on the government's part to take adequate measures has fuelled heated discussions on Twitter about "empty promises" or how the government would rather spend millions on Moon missions yet ignore the very real problem of borewells here at home.

I am sorry Sujith. The world that play politics with your name and religion, the world that prioritize space dream over ground reality doesn't deserve you. Heartbroken for the parents and tireless souls who did everything in their best to bring you to life.#SorrySujith — Mohammed shafi (@nofear_shafi) October 28, 2019

May we never let such tragedies occur again. EVER. #SorrySujith #RIPSujith — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 29, 2019

Yes, he was a fighter. We couldn't save him even after third day. What are we? What is the use of all those technologies we have? What did we do for the past three days? What are we gonna tell to his parents? WASTED. We cannot lose one more Sujith.#RipSujith #SujithWilson — اصفر (@itsmeasfa) October 28, 2019

#SujithWilson Sorry little one we failed you.... we could reach the moon that's 1000's kms away from here but we failed to reach u less than 100ft..... #ripsujith — Charles Benaiah (@CharlesBenaiah) October 28, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.