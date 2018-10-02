English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Year, World's First 'Facebook Durga Pujo' On Your Phone, With Love From Kolkata
Durga Pujo is something more than just a religious festival in Calcutta. It is a ten-day long celebration that is an emotion.
For Bengalis who have experienced Pujo in Calcutta in their lives, living away during this time of the year gets substantially harder, no matter what other city recreates the Pujo, it never feels like Calcutta.
This year, Facebook has come to the rescue making sure you don't have to miss out on the experience. The social media platform will be posting live photos and videos direct from the Ballygunge Cultural Association pandal, one of the most popular Durga Pujos in Calcutta.
In a first of its kind - Facebook India in partnership with Ballygunge Cultural Association, arguably one of the larger Pujos in Calcutta, will have a team from Facebook starting from Mahalaya, all the way through to the ending of the parade in Red Road on Dashami.
Speaking to News18, The Secretary of the Association, Anjan Ukil said, "the Facebook team will be there all through the clock. They will not only cover just the deity and the rituals, but also all the interim events that will happen."
In addition to taking care of the Ballygunge Cultural Association Facebook and Instagram page, the team will also have a 'Selfie booth' where people visiting the pandal can take pictures.
So this time, if you are away from home and missing Durga Pujo - you no longer have to simply scroll through the pictures your friends post on social media - you can see it live for yourself.
