'This You?' Twitter Claps Back at Student Loan Relief Critics in US With PPP Receipts

US President Joe Biden recently announced that the government would erase up to $20,000 of federal student loans for borrowers who met certain criteria. For instance, an individual earning less than $125,000 would qualify for $10,000 in forgiveness and $10,000 more if they received a Pell Grant, as per a Mashable report. Predictably, a certain section of the Internet complained loudly about the student debt relief. Getting back at them, however, was a group with a searchable database of PPP loans forgiven by the US government.

The “this you” trend took over as people began to clap back at those complaining over the forgiving of student loans. The people who were at the receiving end of the criticism were often Conservatives.

Wait isn’t this you?? Over a MILLION in PPP loans forgiven?? pic.twitter.com/F9CHjtzvt3 — Linda Marie Beecham (@LindaMBeecham) August 24, 2022

The Federalist had two COVID PPP loans – one for $200,000, and another for $187,892 – forgiven by the federal government. https://t.co/7tqT5K4GdP https://t.co/wjDmGZiHKY — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) August 25, 2022

Bernie Sanders also joined the bandwagon. Here is his tweet:

The average amount of debt forgiveness to businesses receiving PPP loans: $95,700. If we could afford to cancel hundreds of billions in PPP loans to business owners in their time of need, please do not tell me we can't afford to cancel all student debt for 45 million Americans. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 23, 2022

The takeaway from the news stories about the PPP forgiveness & the student loan plan is that we should have taken out PPP loans & paid our student loans with that money. — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) August 24, 2022

A reminder for when @idahofreedom complains about #studentloanforgivenes: they received a 129k PPP Loan that was forgiven in its entirety. #idpol pic.twitter.com/q4vlDbcXd3 — Avery Roberts (@ave_roberts) August 24, 2022

Martha MacCallum: "It's a different America than my parents and probably your parents grew up in where we're gonna try to cover the costs" Laura Fink: "What about the PPP loans they forgave for Matt Gaetz?" Martha: "That was a unique circumstance in the middle of the pandemic" pic.twitter.com/zBmlgGWang — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 25, 2022

before you tweet remember ppp loan data is public. — Rt. Hon Tyler Dinucci MP (@TylerDinucci) August 24, 2022

The PPP loans were given to people and businesses by the US government during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

