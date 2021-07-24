This Young Boy Singing 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' in Viral Video has Badshah Hooked

Internet is an unpredictable place and you never really know what will attract people’s attention. Recently, a video of a school kid singing a filmy song in front of his teachers went viral on the internet. What was supposed to be just a casual upload started an online trend and netizens are now hooked to it. People have been sharing their reaction to this kid singing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ and Instagram Reels are now flooded with creative videos made using the audio of the boy singing the song.

The clip appears to be recorded inside a government where this kid dressed in a blue uniform sings for the camera while a person probably a teacher is sitting on a chair in the background. After listening to the song, the person in the background begins to chuckle as well.

Since being shared online on July 3, the viral clip has got over 9 million views along with 4.5 million likes on Instagram. The comment section of the post was flooded with hilarious comments from people who could not stop chuckling.

The trend has become popular with the who and who of social media, several TV celebrities have shared their own reels on this viral video.

Music composer and rapper Badshah gave his own fun twist to the song sung by the kid and shared a remixed version of it with a video for his followers online. The music composers added a background score to it and made it all the more fun.

Comedian Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri got together to record their own Instagram Reels on this viral audio.

After the video of the kid went viral, people came started looking for the original song and their search ended at a 2018 song “Bachpan Ka Pyaar Jaanu Bhool Mat Jaana". The song has 2.5 lakh views on YouTube and the comment section is now flooded with comments from users saying that they came here after listening to the kid’s version.

