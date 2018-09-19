GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Young Fan's Reaction to Dhoni's Duck Against Hong Kong is Everything

Indian cricket fans were devastated when Dhoni was dismissed for 0 against Hong Kong.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 19, 2018, 2:56 PM IST
Image credits: Hotstar
Mahendra Singh Dhoni getting out can be a cruel sight, let alone for a duck.

As Team India's first encounter at the Asia Cup in Dubai left several unimpressed, it was a kid's reaction to Mahi's dismissal that is now doing the rounds of the interwebz.

Considered one of the best finishers of the game, power hitter Dhoni came out to bat in the 41st over of the first innings when he edged one to the wicketkeeper Ehsan Khan, registering the 9th duck of his career. It was the 3rd ball he had faced in the clash.



As Dhoni departed without troubling the scorers, the fans stood in disbelief. Reactions of several fans were filmed when a young boy caught cameraman's attention.

In a video that is going viral online, the kid is seen jumping angrily and even hitting a seat.

"This is how much Cricket means for fans in India! Hope MS Dhoni sees this and gives this passionate kid a big warm hug!" wrote one Twitter user.
















The kid was not the only one distraught by Mahi's 0.

Absolutely devastated.

fan

(via Hotstar)



After putting up 285/7 (Shikhar Dhawan (127) and Rayudu (60)) on the scoreboard, the men in blue were seen struggling when Hong Kong's opening batsmen responded remarkably, putting up a mammoth 174-run partnership (Nizakat Khan (92) and skipper Anshuman Rath (73)) to raise hopes of a major upset.

The lack of experience at a big stage experience eventually cost Hong Kong the game, but the difference of 26 runs between them and the victory earned them the respect from cricket players and fans across the world.
